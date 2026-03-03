news
today's howtos
Networking Protocols Explained in 5 Practical Steps
Networking Protocols Explained: what really happens when you type google.com into your browser and press Enter. Half a second later, a webpage appears. That half second is one of the most complex sequences in computing. Dozens of protocols fire in a precise order.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install TypeScript on Fedora 43 [Ed: Microsoft infection vector]
TypeScript has quietly become the default choice for serious JavaScript development. If you’re running Fedora 43 and need a typed, scalable language for your next project, you’re in the right place.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PyTorch on Debian 13
PyTorch has become the go-to deep learning framework for researchers and engineers who need flexibility, speed, and Pythonic design in their ML workflows. If you’ve been trying to get a reliable PyTorch on Debian setup without wading through outdated forum posts, this guide cuts straight to what works on Debian 13 (Trixie).
ID Root ☛ How To Install ReactJS on Debian 13
ReactJS is the go-to JavaScript library for building fast, component-driven user interfaces, and getting it running on Debian 13 (Trixie) is easier than most developers expect. This GNU/Linux server tutorial walks you through every step, from updating your system to running React as a managed systemd service.
ID Root ☛ How To Install ReactJS on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
ReactJS has transformed modern web development with its component-based architecture and efficient virtual DOM implementation. If you’re running Rocky GNU/Linux 10, setting up a React development environment provides you with a stable, enterprise-grade platform for building dynamic web applications.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Bun on Ubuntu (26.04, 24.04, 22.04)
A single binary that replaces Node.js, npm, webpack, and tsc sounds too good to be true, but Bun delivers exactly that. To install Bun on Ubuntu, you run the official install script or use npm if Node.js is already on the system.
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Restart Ubuntu via Command Line on Ubuntu 26.04
Linuxize ☛ How to Install TeamViewer on Ubuntu 24.04
Step-by-step instructions for installing TeamViewer on Ubuntu 24.04. Covers downloading the .deb package, launching the application, keeping it up to date, and removing it.
Linuxize ☛ gzip Cheatsheet
Quick reference for compressing, listing, testing, and decompressing files with gzip and gunzip in Linux
How to Set Up Caddy Manager on Ubuntu — Manage Caddy Servers from a Web Dashboard
Managing Caddy web servers through terminal commands and raw configuration files works fine when you have one or two sites. But once you are juggling multiple Caddy instances across different servers, things get messy fast.
HowTo Geek ☛ 8 Linux commands so good, they feel like cheating
While the Linux command set is great on its own, it seems that programmers can't stop reinventing it. Here are some of the best modern takes on classic Linux tools that fix some common annoyances with Unix-like systems. You might wonder how you ever got by before you knew about them like I did.