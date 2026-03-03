news

I used the new Linux Terminal on Android and I'm impressed

Android has always been built on a Linux kernel, but for the first time, Google is putting a real Linux command line directly into the OS. No rooting, no third-party apps, and no workarounds required.

The new Linux terminal in Android is now a built-in app, and the only requirement is an updated Android device. It's one of those pre-installed apps that aren't as useless as you think, and this one is going to turn a lot of things around when it comes to controlling your Android.