I used the new Linux Terminal on Android and I'm impressed
Android has always been built on a Linux kernel, but for the first time, Google is putting a real Linux command line directly into the OS. No rooting, no third-party apps, and no workarounds required.
The new Linux terminal in Android is now a built-in app, and the only requirement is an updated Android device. It's one of those pre-installed apps that aren't as useless as you think, and this one is going to turn a lot of things around when it comes to controlling your Android.
Android Authority:
For a certain class of particularly geeky smartphone enthusiast, there’s probably nothing cooler than having a functional Linux terminal in your pocket. Last year, Google gave us just that for Pixel phones, and ever since we’ve been curious about which other smartphones might pick up support. A few weeks back we uncovered evidence suggesting that the Galaxy S26 Ultra might be getting Linux terminal support, and today we’re finally starting to get some confirmation about what Samsung’s support here looks like.