Hyprland 0.54 is out, and it can give you a "50% to 500%" performance boost
We're huge fans of Hyprland here at XDA. In fact, one of our most grizzled Linux veterans in the XDA labs, Rich Edmonds, has taken pen to paper to discuss how Arch Linux and Hyprland transformed their laptop and how they feel Hyprland is the best window manager for Linux.
Well, here's some extra good news for everyone who loves Hyprland. It just received a new update to bring it up to version 0.54, and the big spotlight addition is a potential 50-500% performance increase on people's PCs.