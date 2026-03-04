Memerist is a new desktop meme generator for Linux

news

Memerist is a native (GTK4/libadwaita) app for Linux desktop. It is technically an image editor with a focused set of features, geared to those who want a convenient, local tool to quickly create and share popular memes.

While the primary use case is for making memes, Memerist will open any image file. You can use it to add text and simple effects to anything – pursuit of a LOL or an upvote needn’t be the only reason.

Several meme templates come built-in, but you can create and import your own for future use. I tried the (never unfunny) ‘two buttons’ meme template to add custom text to.

Text content, font, font size and opacity can be adjusted, with on-canvas preview to see how the text looks in position. It’s possible to rotate text without losing the ability to edit it, which is great to angle things to the perfect angle.