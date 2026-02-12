news
Mozilla: Support, Thunderbird, and Slop
-
Mozilla ☛ Support.Mozilla.Org: What’s up with SUMO – H2 2025
Hi everyone,
We may already be a few weeks into 2026, but it’s never too late to say Happy New Year! As we dive into the year ahead, we also want to take a moment to reflect on everything we accomplished together in the second half of 2025.
-
Thunderbird ☛ Thunderbird Blog: Thunderbird Monthly Development Digest: February 2026
Welcome back to the Thunderbird blog and the first post of 2026! We’re rested, recharged, and ready to keep our community updated on all of our progress on the desktop and mobile clients and with Thunderbird Pro!
Hello again from the Thunderbird development team! After a restful and reflective break over the December holidays, the team returned recharged and ready to take on the mountain of priorities ahead.
To everyone we met during the recent FOSDEM weekend, thank you! The conversations, encouragement, and thoughtful feedback you shared were genuinely energizing, and many of your insights are already helping us better understand the real-world challenges you’re facing. The timing couldn’t have been better, as FOSDEM provided a strong early-year boost of inspiration, collaboration, and perspective.
-
Dave Townsend: Can't you do this faster with AI?
I’m hearing this question asked a lot lately. Both within Mozilla and from others in the industry. You come up with a plan for implementing some feature, put your best estimate on how long it will take to implement, and then you get push back from folks several levels removed from the project along the lines of “Wouldn’t this be faster if you used AI?”, or “Can’t Claude Code do most of this?”.