Mozilla: Support, Thunderbird, and Slop

Welcome back to the Thunderbird blog and the first post of 2026! We’re rested, recharged, and ready to keep our community updated on all of our progress on the desktop and mobile clients and with Thunderbird Pro!

To everyone we met during the recent FOSDEM weekend, thank you! The conversations, encouragement, and thoughtful feedback you shared were genuinely energizing, and many of your insights are already helping us better understand the real-world challenges you’re facing. The timing couldn’t have been better, as FOSDEM provided a strong early-year boost of inspiration, collaboration, and perspective.