Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat Official ☛ Simplifying modern defence operations with Red Hat Edge Manager
In the UK, for example, the Ministry of Defence’s Strategic Defence Review highlights the need for a “digital backbone” that points to a resilient, shared digital foundation designed to connect sensors and decision-makers across all environments.
Red Hat ☛ Agentic AI: Design reliable workflows across the hybrid cloud [Ed: IBM promoting slop and other misleading buzzwords]
Agentic Hey Hi (AI) is best understood as a distributed system, and many of the same patterns that made microservices successful apply. This article explains how to design agentic workflows with composable components, explicit contracts and guardrails, resilience practices like timeouts and idempotency, and end-to-end observability. We will also discuss how the Red Hat AI portfolio supports production-ready agentic systems across the hybrid cloud, from efficient inference to consistent execution and lifecycle management at scale.
Red Hat ☛ Guide to configuring multiple authentication providers in Developer Hub
Red Hat Developer Hub (RHDH) supports integrating multiple identity providers (IdPs) and their corresponding catalog providers to authenticate users from various sources. While this configuration is not yet officially available or supported in official product documentation, this guide walks you through the entire configuration process and provides best practices for deployment.