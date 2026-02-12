Steam Performance in GNU/Linux, Price Hike Speculations, and More

Tux Machines

It’s getting increasingly hard to know what and who you can trust online. Scams are becoming more sophisticated. Disinformation more viral. Add in surveillance and data breaches, and the stakes of being online have never been higher, even as the Internet has become a necessity of daily life. 

LinuxGizmos.com

Cangaroo open-source CAN bus analyzer supports SocketCAN and CAN-FD on Linux

The tool works with a wide range of interfaces supported by the kernel, including SocketCAN devices, CANable and Candlelight adapters, and network-based tools such as CANblaster over UDP. This allows users to test with virtual CAN interfaces or connect directly to physical hardware without proprietary drivers.

DeepComputing Unveils RVA23-Compliant Mainboard III for Linux on Framework 13

The board features the SpacemiT K3 SoC, which is the first RISC-V processor to implement the RVA23 profile. This succeeds the SpacemiT K1 used in the previous DC-ROMA Laptop II.

9to5Linux

Tails 7.4.2 Anonymous Linux OS Released to Fix Critical Security Vulnerabilities

Tails 7.4.2 comes almost two weeks after Tails 7.4.1, an emergency release that fixes critical security vulnerabilities in the OpenSSL library, and it’s yet another emergency release that fixes critical security vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel.

Mesa 26.0 Open-Source Graphics Stack Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of Mesa 26.0 include KosmicKrisp, a new Vulkan to Metal layered driver for macOS, significant raytracing performance improvements to the RADV Vulkan driver for AMD GPUs, and support for ACO by default for the RadeonSI driver for better GPU performance and better compile times.

OpenVPN 2.7 Released with Support for DCO Linux Kernel Module, mbedTLS 4

Highlights of OpenVPN 2.7 include support for the new upstream DCO Linux kernel module, which will be available in future upstream kernel releases, multi-socket support to handle multiple addresses/ports/protocols within one server, mbedTLS 4 support, and TLS 1.3 support with bleeding-edge mbedTLS versions.

IPFire DBL Launches as a Community-Powered Domain Blocking for Everyone

IPFire DBL is designed to organize millions of domains into specific threat categories, based on your security and content policies, including malware, phishing, advertising, pornography, gambling, games, social networks, violence, piracy, dating, Smart TV, and DNS-over-HTTPS.

Parrot 7.1 Ethical Hacking Distro Released with Enlightenment Spin, Updated Tools

Coming one and a half months after Parrot 7.0, the Parrot 7.1 release introduces a new spin that uses the lightweight Enlightenment graphical environment, in addition to the MATE and LXQt desktops, and improves the management of the software repositories with Mirror Director.

MythTV 36.0 Open-Source Media Center Is Out Now with Support for FFmpeg 8

After being in development for more than a year, the MythTV 36.0 release introduces support for the latest and greatest FFmpeg 8 open-source multimedia framework, which introduces major advancements in hardware acceleration and codec support for next-generation video management.

Steam Performance in GNU/Linux, Price Hike Speculations, and More

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 12, 2026

The Mesa 26.0 open-source graphics stack has been released today as a major update that introduces new features and improvements across most of the included graphics drivers.
Before we start with the news, I’d like to thank you for your donations and for your support
Microsoft Attack Dogs/Operatives Try to Put the Operators of Techrights and of Tux Machines in Prison [original]
The hired guns in London are eager to turn the UK into another China
Apple's iOS Looks Like It's About to Exceed Microsoft Windows Market Share in Switzerland [original]
Microsoft's dominance wanes
Linux 7.0 Kernel Confirmed by Linus Torvalds, Expected in Mid-April 2026
With the release of Linux kernel 6.19 earlier today, Linus Torvalds confirmed that the next major kernel series will have a version number bump as Linux 7.0 rather than Linux 6.20.
Linux Kernel 6.19 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linux kernel 6.19 is now available for download, as announced today by Linus Torvalds himself, featuring enhanced hardware support through new and updated drivers, improvements to file systems and networking, and more.
 
Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS Is Now Available for Download Powered by Linux Kernel 6.17
Canonical released today Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS as the fourth point release of the long-term supported Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series.
GitHub Tray GNOME Shell Extension Puts Your GitHub Repos in the System Tray
Meet GitHub Tray, a GNOME Shell extension that puts your GitHub repositories into the system tray on your GNOME desktop environment with info about issues, forks, and more.
Android Update Distribution Figures (2026): What the Numbers Reveal
I automated my most annoying daily Linux tasks and saved hours every week
I was procrastinating productively, which is a Linux tradition
Bluefin Linux: ChromeOS simplicity meets Linux power
Fedora-based Bluefin Linux combines the simplicity of ChromeOS with the power of a full Linux distribution
I installed Ubuntu on my old MacBook Air and I wish I'd done it sooner
As someone writing Linux articles for How-To Geek, having a dedicated Linux machine makes sense
Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.10, Linux 6.6.124, Linux 6.12.70, Linux 6.1.163, Linux 5.15.200, and Linux 5.10.250
I'm announcing the release of the 6.18.10 kernel
Ubuntu on Old MacBook Air and Ubuntu Discards Software and Updates Tool
Today, the Tails project released Tails 7.4.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest Tails 7.4 series of this Debian-based distribution that protects you against surveillance and censorship.
OpenVPN 2.7 has been released today as the latest version of this virtual private network (VPN) system that implements techniques to create secure point-to-point or site-to-site connections.
IPFire DBL (Domain Blocklist) launches as a comprehensive, community-driven domain blocking solution that gives you control over what gets blocked in your network.
ParrotSec released Parrot 7.1 today as the latest stable update to this Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for ethical hacking and penetration testing that introduces new and updated tools.
The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro brings LPDDR6 to Android, and it won't come cheap
Linux Mint is too bland by default: 5 "Spices" to fix your desktop
Do you love Linux Mint but think that the desktop looks a bit too plain and boring
This lightweight Linux distro I tried can run on older machines - but looks modern
If you'd like a lightweight Linux distribution for that aging hardware, but you want a more modern-looking UI
Gaming On An Arduino Uno Q In Linux
After Qualcomm’s purchase of Arduino it has left many wondering what market its new Uno Q board is trying to target
8 Linux distros I always recommend first to developers - and why
These Linux distributions deliver the compilers, flexibility, and stability serious development work demands
Deblinux – lightweight operating system based on Debian
Deblinux is a lightweight operating system based on Debian 13 “Trixie”
Cangaroo is an open-source CAN bus analyzer for Linux systems used in automotive, robotics, and industrial environments
Sad news: Dave Farber has passed away
David J. Farber passed away suddenly at his home in Roppongi
Microsoft Windows Falls to All-Time Low in Lithuania, Says statCounter [original]
Windows was near 99% back in the Vista 7 days
Institutional Failure at the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Reported to Politicians [original]
Because of the SRA, malicious "hired guns" harassed my wife for several years
tag2upload general availability
tag2upload is now out of beta
The Wine development release 11.2 is now available
MythTV 36.0 has been released today as the latest stable version of this open-source media center software capable of recording TV (similar to TiVo), playing videos, DVDs, Blu-ray discs, music, viewing photos, and more.
Busy months in KDE Linux
It’s been few months since I last blogged about KDE Linux, KDE’s operating system of the future
Mesa 25.3.5 arrives with bug fixe
Concerns about low-quality PRs being merged into main
I think we need to change our approach
Is Open Source in Trouble?
"Every 20 developers in your company, 50% of one person’s time goes to them developing open source and that 50% is like, completely free of company influence.”
analytics.usa.gov Shows Rapid Erosion of Windows Market Share Since 'End of 10' (Vista 10) [original]
"There were 2.23 billion sessions in the last 30 days.
You can (and should) run a tiny LLM on your Android phone
KDE Plasma vs. Xfce: Comparing Lean and Mean Desktop Environments for Linux Users
KDE and XFCE are two impressive desktop environments known for their resource efficiency and performance
8 Reasons Why Linux Mint is Better Than Ubuntu for Linux Beginners
Linux Mint is better for beginners, but why so
Want to self-host for free? This server OS makes it easy - here's how to get started
Ubuntu Server is my go-to for self-hosting
When the UK's Regulatory Authorities Are Systematically Failing Women [original]
This isn't the last resort but one of several
Kapsule: it shipped and nobody died
In my last post, I laid out the vision for Kapsule—a container-based extensibility layer for KDE Linux built on top of Incus
Microsoft's Implosion Will be an Opportunity for Further GNU/Linux Gains [original]
Microsoft's layoffs will focus on Windows and XBox (gaming has been a complete catastrophe for Microsoft), so there will be room for GNU/Linux gains
The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Says It Cannot Keep Up With Abusive Legal Cases in the UK [original]
Rianne will soon contact her politicians (representatives) about this
