Steam Performance in GNU/Linux, Price Hike Speculations, and More
XDA ☛ This nasty Steam performance bug for Linux has gone unfixed for seven years
While I'll be one of the first to shout to the heavens that 2026 will be the year of gaming on Linux, I'll also be quick to admit that the scene is definitely not perfect. Sometimes you need to perform some tweaking to get a game running just right, and hopefully, with all the advancements that Linux devs have been making over the years,
Unfortunately, someone has discovered that the way you launch your game matters if you set launch conditions on Steam. And while someone had already reported the issue several years ago, it's still a problem today.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Steam Deck availability goes up in smoke — suddenly goes out of stock in US, Asia stores
Speculation has risen about component shortages.
New York Times ☛ How Hate Groups Are Using Online Games to Recruit Kids
Fringe movements are using games and other online platforms to draw growing numbers of children to their causes, new data and dozens of interviews show.