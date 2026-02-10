news
today's howtos
TecMint ☛ How to Use the Linux column Command to Format Text into Tables
Working with CSV files or unstructured data often requires converting messy output into readable tabular format.
APNIC ☛ From the stupid DNS tricks department: ipasn.net
One service that caught my attention was the ip-to-asn mapping service provided by Team Cymru, and in particular, the DNS variant of this service.
This service requires some preprocessing of the query string. The octets of the IP address need to be reversed, and in the case of an IPv6 address, the ‘:‘ delimiter needs to be replaced by the same reverse order of the string of 8-bit octets. Here are a couple of examples: [...]
Kevin Boone ☛ Kevin Boone: Command-line hacking: a really simple console music player
Sometimes, though, all I want to do is select a directory to play from a scrollable list in the console. I’d like to be able to navigate the folder structure using common keyboard actions like page-up and page-down, find what I want to play, and hit a key to get it played.
Ideally I’d like to be able to do this not only by scrolling a list of folders, but by navigating the metadata tags of my audio files. That’s a bit more problematic than simply browsing a directory tree, but not intractable – more on this later.
Kubernetes in Docker (KinD): Setting Up a k8s Cluster in Under a Minute
Discover the evolution of Kubernetes management with KinD, allowing for quick, local multi-node cluster creation, enhancing visibility, and bridging gaps left by managed services for Kubernetes deployment and testing.
Dmitry Dolzhenko ☛ Optimising short screencasts using ffmpeg
By default, the resolution of the videos recorded by Screenshot is quite high, so no surprise that the output gif turned out to be huge 1.4M. Even though it was only part of the screen recorded, the resolution was 1730x1658, which is way more than I needed to publish it on a web page.
To reduce the resolution, we can apply a filter: [...]
ID Root ☛ How To Install Avidemux on Fedora 43
Avidemux stands as one of the most versatile free video editing tools available for GNU/Linux users. This open-source video editor handles essential editing tasks like cutting, filtering, and encoding with remarkable efficiency. Whether you’re trimming family vacation footage or preparing content for social control media, Avidemux provides a straightforward solution without the complexity of professional-grade software.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Geany on AlmaLinux 10
Geany stands out as one of the most efficient lightweight integrated development environments available for GNU/Linux systems today. This powerful yet resource-friendly IDE combines the simplicity of a text editor with essential development features that programmers need.
ID Root ☛ How To Install RabbitMQ on Fedora 43
Message brokers have become the backbone of modern application architectures, enabling seamless communication between distributed services. RabbitMQ stands as one of the most reliable and feature-rich message queuing solutions available today.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Jenkins on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Jenkins stands as one of the most powerful open-source automation servers in the DevOps ecosystem, enabling development teams to build, test, and deploy applications efficiently through continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines.
Linux Capable ☛ du Command in GNU/Linux (With Examples)
The du (disk usage) command estimates file and directory space consumption directly from the terminal. System administrators use du to locate oversized directories, audit log growth, and plan storage capacity.
Linuxize ☛ Git Cheatsheet
Quick reference for common Git commands and workflows
Linuxize ☛ Iptables Cheatsheet
Quick reference for common iptables firewall commands
HowTo Geek ☛ Build an "infinite desktop" on Ubuntu with Python and a systemd timer
Creating a GNOME wallpaper changer is easier than you think. In fact, all you need is a terminal text editor like nano, the default command-line text editor on Linux, and a timer. Here is how to create one on Ubuntu.
HowTo Geek ☛ How to rescue a "broken" Linux PC from the command line
I had never been big on maintaining backups until an update recently broke my CachyOS setup. The computer was bricked, and I had no way to recover the OS or my data. Since then, I've made it a strict rule for myself to maintain regular backups of my Linux systems. Here's how you can do it too.