One service that caught my attention was the ip-to-asn mapping service provided by Team Cymru, and in particular, the DNS variant of this service.

This service requires some preprocessing of the query string. The octets of the IP address need to be reversed, and in the case of an IPv6 address, the ‘:‘ delimiter needs to be replaced by the same reverse order of the string of 8-bit octets. Here are a couple of examples: [...]