Distributions and Operating Systems: Distro Dilemma, "Mid-life Crisis", Servers, and Hadron

There are three factors here that threaten to tip this aspect of Linux life into its own mid-life crisis. The original cadre of developers who glued the GNU core utilities onto the brash new Linux kernel are getting older, and any number of life changes from incipient boredom through to alien abduction will eventually pluck them away. Then there's the massive change in status of Linux from 1996 to today. Finally, there's nothing except ad-hoc happenstance guiding the next generation of maintainers.

Of these, the most important is the maturing of Linux from a scrappy rebel band to a mature, major empire. In its early years, Linux looked like a hobby project because it was. Few saw the potential it had to release the world from the baleful embrace of Microsoft and a massively compromised Unix sphere of confusion. Those who did see that had both the fire of revolutionaries and the wherewithal to build and build and build until it became true. That's a burning sun of justified satisfaction to fire motivation and dedication. Now the Hacienda has been built, rebuilding the walls needs a different mindset.