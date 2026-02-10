original
Institutional Failure at the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Reported to Politicians
Today we reported the SRA to local politicians. There will be momentum since the SRA is already under intense fire and is probably at risk of being altogether dismantled. Because of the SRA, malicious "hired guns" harassed my wife for several years and we still cannot find out who invested money in harassing lawsuits of a strangler and a man-child whose own spouse calls him a rapist.
The SRA should just disappear to be honest. Another form of regulation is needed, sans the revolving doors. █