tag2upload general availability

Hello everyone,

We are pleased to announce that tag2upload is now out of beta. It is ready to enhance and simplify your Debian git-based workflow.

During the beta we encountered only a few significant bugs. Now that we've fixed those, our rate of successful uploads is hovering around 95%. Failures are almost always due to packaging inconsistencies that older workflows don't detect, and therefore only need fixing once per package.

We don't think you need explicit approval from your co-maintainers anymore. Your upload workflows can be different to your teammates. They can be using dput, dgit or tag2upload.

You will, however, always need to work directly on the maintainer's git branch on salsa, even for NMUs. If you don't have permission to use that branch or don't want to, we recommend dgit-nmu-simple(7) and uploading with dgit.

We would recommend installing git-debpush from forky or trixie-backports, as we've improved the user experience in various ways since the version that went into trixie.

To get started please see the primary documentation: - https://wiki.debian.org/tag2upload - git-debpush(1)

We'll continue to work on improving tag2upload. We would very much like your help. We have several easy bugs tagged "newcomer" in the BTS: - https://bugs.debian.org/cgi-bin/pkgreport.cgi?include=tag...

Many thanks to our open beta participants, especially Anton Gladky, Simon Josefsson, Stuart Prescott and Colin Watson.

For the tag2upload Delegates,