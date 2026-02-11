Other Sites
The tool works with a wide range of interfaces supported by the kernel, including SocketCAN devices, CANable and Candlelight adapters, and network-based tools such as CANblaster over UDP. This allows users to test with virtual CAN interfaces or connect directly to physical hardware without proprietary drivers.
The board features the SpacemiT K3 SoC, which is the first RISC-V processor to implement the RVA23 profile. This succeeds the SpacemiT K1 used in the previous DC-ROMA Laptop II.
It’s getting increasingly hard to know what and who you can trust online. Scams are becoming more sophisticated. Disinformation more viral. Add in surveillance and data breaches, and the stakes of being online have never been higher, even as the Internet has become a necessity of daily life.
This month marks the 30th anniversary of a section of United States law that has been called “the 26 words that created the Internet.”
The SRA is part of the SLAPP problem
They've refrained from mentioning the industrial actions
Published 6 hours ago
Imagine IBM falling to $75
Links for the day
They try to keep the lid on it
Repeat abusers (of the legal system) will misuse it as long as regulators do nothing
We'll need to protect names and sources
Google is a plagiarism company and it wants public solidarity for plagiarism by LLMs
Links for the day
Who would want such a position?
Will the current US administration/regime look into IBM's accounting or only its mini me's?
Many shareholders (or even pension funds) are taking a big hit today
10 years ago Ian Murdock died after cops had messed him up
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Links for the day
What if they abandoned GAFAM?
More people recognise that the child porn site formerly known as "Twitter" and Cheeto/Pooh-tin controlled TikTok are no longer trustworthy
They try to avoid "negative" topics
now that Australians can no longer keep Vista 10
analytics.usa.gov Shows Rapid Erosion of Windows Market Share Since 'End of 10' (Vista 10)
Europe needs to rid itself or wean itself off GAFAM
The SRA, by inaction, is complicit in this
they basically tried to charge me a lot of money for a PR project of someone who strangled women
Does nothing except talk about SLAPPs
Bing has had many layoffs in recent years
For real security, use Geminispace capsules, not Web sites
This is brainwash, it's meant to delay the implosion of the bubble
Sooner or later (and soon) Microsoft will need to say something and file some WARN notifications
Guam's "uptick" in GNU/Linux usage started weeks after "end of 10"
We can combat the nonsense by producing more human-made works until the slop bubble implodes
From what we can see in the "public Web"
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC logs for Monday, February 09, 2026
-
GAFAM-controlled social control media
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Tuesday contains all the text.
- Institutional Failure at the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Reported to Politicians [original]
- Because of the SRA, malicious "hired guns" harassed my wife for several years
- Linux 7.0 Kernel Confirmed by Linus Torvalds, Expected in Mid-April 2026
- With the release of Linux kernel 6.19 earlier today, Linus Torvalds confirmed that the next major kernel series will have a version number bump as Linux 7.0 rather than Linux 6.20.
- Linux Kernel 6.19 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
- Linux kernel 6.19 is now available for download, as announced today by Linus Torvalds himself, featuring enhanced hardware support through new and updated drivers, improvements to file systems and networking, and more.
- Bookmarking the Web, Offpunk 3.0 for Gemini/Gopher, and Matrix in Governments
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software on the Net
- Wine 11.2
- The Wine development release 11.2 is now available
- Busy months in KDE Linux
- It’s been few months since I last blogged about KDE Linux, KDE’s operating system of the future
- analytics.usa.gov Shows Rapid Erosion of Windows Market Share Since 'End of 10' (Vista 10) [original]
- "There were 2.23 billion sessions in the last 30 days.
- When the UK's Regulatory Authorities Are Systematically Failing Women [original]
- This isn't the last resort but one of several
- tag2upload general availability
- tag2upload is now out of beta
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- FOSS picks
- Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
- Hardware picks
- Red Hat Leftovers and a Focus on Slop, as Usual From IBM
- Red Hat is slop pusher
- Security Leftovers
- Security patches and more
- Programming Leftovers
- Development news
- PostgreSQL: credcheck v4.5 pgAdmin 4 v9.12 Released
- Databases news
- FreeBSD and OpenBSD Leftovers
- BSD news
- Games: Steam, Roblox, and GOG
- With Linux focus
- GNU/Linux Desktop/Laptop: NsCDE on Debian 13, Sound of 'Distrohop', and AppManager
- 3 new picks
- Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, "What’s in the SOSS?" and Social Control Media Ban
- some new episodes
- Distributions and Operating Systems: Distro Dilemma, "Mid-life Crisis", Servers, and Hadron
- distros in the news
- today's howtos
- Instructionals/Technical posts
- EasyOS News and Release of 7.1.4
- EasyOS leftovers
- MythTV 36.0 Open-Source Media Center Is Out Now with Support for FFmpeg 8
- MythTV 36.0 has been released today as the latest stable version of this open-source media center software capable of recording TV (similar to TiVo), playing videos, DVDs, Blu-ray discs, music, viewing photos, and more.
- Games: D7VK, Steam, and Retro Linux Gaming Computer
- 4 GamingOnLinux stories
- Mesa 25.3.5 Released
- Mesa 25.3.5 arrives with bug fixe
- Retro/Open Hardware/Modding: Pioreactor, Amiga With PAL, and More
- Hardware projects
- Audiocasts/Shows: Cybershow, TDE Podcast and Package Manager Podcast
- some new episodes
- Concerns about low-quality PRs being merged into main
- I think we need to change our approach
- Is Open Source in Trouble?
- "Every 20 developers in your company, 50% of one person’s time goes to them developing open source and that 50% is like, completely free of company influence.”
- Android Leftovers
- You can (and should) run a tiny LLM on your Android phone
- KDE Plasma vs. Xfce: Comparing Lean and Mean Desktop Environments for Linux Users
- KDE and XFCE are two impressive desktop environments known for their resource efficiency and performance
- 8 Reasons Why Linux Mint is Better Than Ubuntu for Linux Beginners
- Linux Mint is better for beginners, but why so
- Want to self-host for free? This server OS makes it easy - here's how to get started
- Ubuntu Server is my go-to for self-hosting
- Free and Open Source Software
- This is free and open source software
- Kapsule: it shipped and nobody died
- In my last post, I laid out the vision for Kapsule—a container-based extensibility layer for KDE Linux built on top of Incus
- Microsoft's Implosion Will be an Opportunity for Further GNU/Linux Gains [original]
- Microsoft's layoffs will focus on Windows and XBox (gaming has been a complete catastrophe for Microsoft), so there will be room for GNU/Linux gains
- The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Says It Cannot Keep Up With Abusive Legal Cases in the UK [original]
- Rianne will soon contact her politicians (representatives) about this
- Android Leftovers
- Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
- Linux Mint isn’t just for beginners—and this "hidden" Cinnamon feature proves it
- Linux Mint is a popular distro for Linux newcomers
- Free and Open Source Software
- This is free and open source software
- Milis Linux – independent distribution
- Milis Linux Project is based on open source and national software development principles and is ideally acquainted with increasing the added value of our country in IT
- Kdenlive 25.12.2 released
- The second maintenance release of the 25.12 series is with the usual batch of stability fixes and workflow improvements
- This Lesser-Known Nextcloud Alternative's Latest Release Makes it More Suitable for Small Businesses
- The open source groupware platform partners with Collabora to provide a paid feature for free
- Ghostty vs Kitty: Which Modern Terminal is the Best for Linux Users?
- Two of the most popular modern terminal emulators for pro Linux users
- Why OOXML is not a standard format for office documents
- Unfortunately, I keep reading about open-source software advocates who happily use Microsoft’s proprietary DOCX, XLSX and PPTX formats...
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
- FOSS and more
- GNU/Linux Leftovers
- GNU/Linux and a little more
- Hardware: Raspberry P and Oldies
- Some devices, old machines
- GNU/Linux Applications: GRUB, lsusb, and Editors
- Applications in the zeitgeist
- GNU Binutils 2.46 Adds Support for AMD Zen6 CPUs, SFrame v3, and More
- The GNU Binutils project announced today the release and general availability of GNU Binutils 2.46 as the latest stable version of this collection of binary tools for GNU/Linux operating systems.
- A Move to Pure Blog
- from Jekyll to Pure Blog
- NetBSD 11.0 RC1 available!
- upcoming 11.0 release
- Programming Leftovers
- Development picks
- Barry Kauler on EasyOS Development: ALSA, SpaceFM, and More
- Barry Kauler's latest
- today's howtos
- more howtos
- Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux and LINUX Unplugged
- 2 new episodes
- GNU Linux-Libre 6.19 Kernel Is Now Available for Software Freedom Lovers
- The GNU Linux-libre project announced today the release and general availability of the GNU Linux-libre 6.19 kernel for those who seek 100% freedom for their GNU/Linux computers and software freedom lovers.
- pearOS 26.2 Released with Liquid Gel Design, Wayland Session, and More
- pearOS 26.2 has been released today as a major update to this up-and-coming GNU/Linux distribution featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment and based on the popular Arch Linux distribution.
- Android Leftovers
- LineageOS just brought two of the best things about Pixels to custom ROMs
- 6 tips for using Linux without touching the command line
- When you read about Linux, you probably see a lot of talk about commands to use in the terminal
- I keep "tiny" Linux distros on my keychain: Here are 5 reasons you should too
- Operating systems are complex and large pieces of software, and the same goes for Linux systems
- Free and Open Source Software
- This is free and open source software
- Noid Linux – Void-based minimalist Linux distribution
- Noid Linux (Naz’s Void Linux-based iso) is a personal customization of Void Linux
- Planet KDE: Beating an old, but not dead horse: what to do with the Oxygen and Air themes?
- One of them, called Oxygen, had reigned supreme in KDE Plasma
- Tips: Sharing files on home network
- The Warpinator application runs in most environments; it can be installed on most Linux distributions with native packages or using Flatpak
- Recent Valnet Articles About GNU/Linux and More
- 3 assorted links
- today's howtos
- Instructionals/Technical posts, recent picks
- Proprietary Software Depends on Free Software and "TuxMate is Like Ninite but for Linux"
- Applications news
- Valnet Articles Regarding Proxmox, Homelabs, and "Don't Try Self-hosting on Windows"
- 4 recent articles
- Transmission 4.1 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released as a Massive Update
- Transmission 4.1 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform BitTorrent client that features GTK and Qt-based interfaces, a headless daemon, and a web UI.
- Richard Stallman Exposes the AI Lie; He Calls It “Pretend Intelligence”
- The 2-hour Stallman’s speech most provocative claim: LLMs don’t know anything, they just generate text. Calling them intelligent is harmful to society.
- XDA (Valnet) on NixOS, Minimalist Distributions, Arch Linux, and Switching From Windows top GNU/Linux
- 4 recent articles
- 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 8th, 2026
- The 278th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending February 8th, 2026.