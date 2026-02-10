Games: Steam, Roblox, and GOG

GOG (formerly Good Old Games), the American digital PC game storefront best known for selling DRM-free games (video games that do not need constant internet connections to play), revealed that it’s finally working to create a native Linux version for its Galaxy desktop clients. Linux is an operating system very popular with gamers for its unique customisation options.

After years of focusing almost exclusively on Windows and macOS, the company now seems ready to give Linux users some long-overdue attention.