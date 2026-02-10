news
Games: Steam, Roblox, and GOG
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, with Jackal and the Dark Rites of Arkham - 2026-02-07 Edition
Between 2026-01-31 and 2026-02-07 we selected 10 newly released games that are rated as Verified or Playable on the Steam Deck, and meeting specific criteria in terms of user ratings. There’s a lot of good stuff already, not necessarily game of the year material, but very solid releases nonetheless. There’s Jackal that takes the concept of Hotline Miami and puts it on steroids with a very fun gameplay. In a totally different genre, the Dark Rites of Arkham, translate the Lovecraftian horror novel genre to a point’n click adventure successfully. Both of them are relatively short games, by the way.
Valve hits pause
What a game. I fully understand why this won every prize imaginable. It truly is a masterpiece, and I'm semi-depressed that it's over. I did everything I wanted to do, so there's no real reason to keep playing post-ending, but I hope there's DLC in the works. I have two story scenarios I want to see explored (but won't share them here for spoiler reasons; email me if you want to talk).
The Straits Times ☛ Gaming giant Roblox under scrutiny in Australia amid child-grooming concerns
Roblox faces increasing scrutiny globally as governments attempt to reduce online harm to children.
GOG Confirms Native Linux Version of Galaxy Launcher Is in Development
GOG (formerly Good Old Games), the American digital PC game storefront best known for selling DRM-free games (video games that do not need constant internet connections to play), revealed that it’s finally working to create a native Linux version for its Galaxy desktop clients. Linux is an operating system very popular with gamers for its unique customisation options.
After years of focusing almost exclusively on Windows and macOS, the company now seems ready to give Linux users some long-overdue attention.