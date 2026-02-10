FreeBSD and OpenBSD Leftovers

news
Dan Langille ☛ Updating my poudriere jail after updating the host to FreeBSD 15.0
This post is related to Upgrading a FreeBSD 14.3 host to FreeBSD 15.0 which I wrote and ran earlier this evening. I’m now back from my Indian dinner and watching the Superbowl (0:15 left in the 2nd half). I was updating r730-01 and got to the point of where I need to updated the packages on the host. I couldn’t do that.
Roberto Sánchez ☛ How to make a FreeBSD LiveCD Live USB
Creating a custom FreeBSD LiveCD (or Live USB) involves creating a base system, installing desired packages into a directory, and wrapping it into an ISO or memory stick image. The most common method involves using the release(7) framework to build an image from source or customizing an existing memstick image.
Miod Vallat ☛ OpenBSD on SGI, 2/6: Individual efforts
After almost three years of inactivity, Per Fogelström found time and motivation to resume working on the OpenBSD codebase, firstly for his own company (Opsycon AB) and its PMON2000 extensible firmware product. With the availability of embedded boards with high-end MIPS chips, there was an interest for a 64-bit MIPS version of PMON2000... and also for a 64-bit MIPS version of OpenBSD.
Dan Langille ☛ FreeBSD 15.0 – after upgrade, installing my own packages
I build my own FreeBSD packages using poudriere. The chicken-and-egg situation: I can’t build FreeBSD 15.0 packages until I’m on FreeBSD 15.0 – and upgrading to FreeBSD 15 involves a step of upgrading all your packages before the final steps of the upgrade.
What do I do?
I disable my repos and enable the FreeBSD repos. If you’re using your own repos, you should already know how to do this.
In this post: