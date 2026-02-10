FreeBSD and OpenBSD Leftovers

I build my own FreeBSD packages using poudriere. The chicken-and-egg situation: I can’t build FreeBSD 15.0 packages until I’m on FreeBSD 15.0 – and upgrading to FreeBSD 15 involves a step of upgrading all your packages before the final steps of the upgrade.

What do I do?

I disable my repos and enable the FreeBSD repos. If you’re using your own repos, you should already know how to do this.

