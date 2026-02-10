news
GNU/Linux Desktop/Laptop: NsCDE on Debian 13, Sound of 'Distrohop', and AppManager
-
Darren Goossens ☛ NsCDE on Debian 13
NsCDE is a copy of (not a continuation of) the Common Desktop Environment. It can be thought of (roughly) as a very heavy ‘skin’ on top of FVWM. See https://github.com/NsCDE/NsCDE/blob/master/INSTALL.md. Being a skin, it s not wedded to some of the outdated components that have made updating CDE tricky, even now that it is open source.
-
Triela on Linux, Legacy, and the Sound of 'Distrohop'
“As with most of my releases, there are many mentions of Linux or open-source pieces of software. I continue to use open-source tools (along with some proprietary ones for Linux) for production and advocate their use. I feel open-source software is important as it's transparent and accessible to anyone. The spirit of open source is shared knowledge and how to apply those tools to improve your life.”
-
XDA ☛ AppManager is a Gear Lever alternative with a macOS aesthetic, and it just hit version 3.0.0
When I first started using Linux, I had no idea why people used AppImages. Fortunately, after I learned that they're essentially just EXE files, they became more useful; then, when I discovered Gear Lever, I started to prefer using the AppImage over, say, a Flatpak or a proper installation.
Well, it turns out that Gear Lever isn't the only app on the block. A new version of a sleek, macOS alternative called AppManager just celebrated its version 3.0.0 release, and it's looking like a real contender.