GNU/Linux Desktop/Laptop: NsCDE on Debian 13, Sound of 'Distrohop', and AppManager

When I first started using Linux, I had no idea why people used AppImages. Fortunately, after I learned that they're essentially just EXE files, they became more useful; then, when I discovered Gear Lever, I started to prefer using the AppImage over, say, a Flatpak or a proper installation.

Well, it turns out that Gear Lever isn't the only app on the block. A new version of a sleek, macOS alternative called AppManager just celebrated its version 3.0.0 release, and it's looking like a real contender.