Latest LWN Articles About Linux Kernel

As with a mobile phone, a portable gaming device like the Steam Deck can contain lots of personal information that the owner would like to keep secret—especially given that such devices can do far more than gaming. Alberto Garcia worked with his colleagues at Igalia and people at Valve, the company behind the Steam gaming platform, to come up with a new tool to manage encrypted filesystems for SteamOS, which is a Linux distribution optimized for gaming. Garcia gave a talk about that tool, dirlock, at Open Source Summit Europe, which was held in Amsterdam in late August. In the talk, he looked at the design process for the encrypted-files feature, the alternatives considered, and why they made the choices they did.

Over a long career at Igalia, he has worked on many different projects, including GNOME, the Maemo and MeeGo mobile-Linux platforms, and more recently on QEMU. He is also a Debian developer; ""I've been using Debian basically all of my life, but I'm also contributing to the project and I've been an active developer for many years"". At the moment, he is working on SteamOS.