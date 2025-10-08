news
4 ways KDE Plasma 6.5 beta is shaping up to be a beautiful, customizable Linux desktop
KDE Plasma is probably the most elegant desktop environment on the market. Even out of the box, it's beautiful, user-friendly, highly customizable, efficient, and reliable.
What more could you ask for from a desktop?
Recently, the beta version of Plasma 6.5 was released, and the changes are legion. Although many of those changes are small improvements, they all come together to make KDE Plasma better than ever.
What are those changes? Let's start from big to small.