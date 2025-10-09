GNU/Linux and Development Leftovers

The Fedora Council began a process to create a policy on AI-assisted contributions in 2024, starting with a survey to ask the community its opinions about AI and using AI technologies in Fedora. On September 25, Jason Brooks published a draft policy for discussion; so far, in keeping with the spirit of compromise, it has something to make everyone unhappy. For some it is too AI-friendly, while others have complained that it holds Fedora back from experimenting with AI tooling.

[...]

Aoife Moloney asked for suggestions in May 2024, via Fedora's discussion forum, on survey questions to learn ""what our community would like and perhaps even need from AI capabilities in Fedora"". Many of Fedora's contributor conversations take place on the Fedora devel mailing list, but Moloney did not solicit input for the survey questions there.

Tulio Magno Quites Machado Filho suggested asking whether the community should accept contributions generated by AI, and if AI-generated responses to mailing lists should be prohibited. Josh Boyer had ideas for the survey, including how Fedora defines AI and whether contributions to the project should be used as data by Fedora to create models. Justin Wheeler wanted to understand ""the feelings that someone might have when we talk about 'Open Source' and 'AI/ML' at the same time"". People likely have strong opinions about both, he said, but what about when the topics are combined?

Overall, there were only a handful of suggested questions. Matthew Miller, who was the Fedora Project Leader (FPL) at the time, pointed out that some of the questions proposed by commenters were good questions but not good survey questions.

In July, Moloney announced on the forum and via Fedora's devel-announce list that the survey had been published. Unfortunately, it is no longer available online, and the questions were not included in the announcements.