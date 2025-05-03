news
Programming Leftovers
-
Qt ☛ Qt for MCUs 2.10.1 released
Qt for MCUs 2.10.1 has been released and is available for download. This patch release provides bug fixes and other improvements while maintaining source compatibility with Qt for MCUs 2.10 (see Qt for MCUs 2.10 blog post).
-
Jussi Pakkanen ☛ Writing your own C++ standard library part 2
This blog post talked about the "self written C++ standard library" I wrote for the fun of it (code here).
The post got linked by Hackernews and Reddit. As is usual the majority of comments did not talk about the actual content but instead were focused on two tangential things. The first one being "this is not a full implementation of the C++ standard library as specified by the ISO standard, therefore the author is an idiot". I am, in actual fact, an idiot, but not due to project scope but because I assumed people on the Internet to have elementary reading comprehension skills. To make things clear: no, this is not an implementation of the ISO standard library. At no point was such a thing claimed. There is little point in writing one of those, there are several high quality implementations available. "Standard library" in this context means "a collection of low level functions and types that would be needed by most applications".
-
Dr Jonathan Carroll ☛ Rotation with Modulo
How well do you know your fundamental operators in different languages? ‘Easy’ examples help to fortify that knowledge, and comparing across languages makes for some neat implementation detail discoveries.
-
Rlang ☛ Rotation with Modulo
How well do you know your fundamental operators in different languages?
-
Rlang ☛ 30 Day Chart Challenge 2025
The 30 Day Chart Challenge is a data visualisation challenge organised by Cédric Scherer and Dominic Royé. Participants make one chart each day of the challenge, inspired by the daily prompt.
-
Rlang ☛ Working with Ordinal Ranks in {marginaleffects}
Given an ordinal regression model, it is relatively easy to get class-wise predictions - the conditional predicted probability of each level of the outcome.
-
Python
-
Akseli Lahtinen ☛ Kate and Python language server
As much as I love Kate editor, as I mentioned in my previous post, setting up Python language server has always been a bit fiddly if you want it to work with virtual environments.
However thanks to Kate documentation and some Big Think:tm:, I managed to figure it out, and now I wish to share it.
I could just show the code and that's it, but I wanted to write this so that someone new-ish has easier time to understanding what to do.
-
Seth Michael Larson ☛ whichprovides: an abstraction of "yum provides"
I'm announcing a new small project I've created as a part of my work on Software Bill-of-Materials for Python packages. The library is called whichprovides and it's available on PyPI under the same name: [...]
-