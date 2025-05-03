This blog post talked about the "self written C++ standard library" I wrote for the fun of it (code here).

The post got linked by Hackernews and Reddit. As is usual the majority of comments did not talk about the actual content but instead were focused on two tangential things. The first one being "this is not a full implementation of the C++ standard library as specified by the ISO standard, therefore the author is an idiot". I am, in actual fact, an idiot, but not due to project scope but because I assumed people on the Internet to have elementary reading comprehension skills. To make things clear: no, this is not an implementation of the ISO standard library. At no point was such a thing claimed. There is little point in writing one of those, there are several high quality implementations available. "Standard library" in this context means "a collection of low level functions and types that would be needed by most applications".