Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and Walnut Pi

The groundbreaking Intel 386 processor (1985) was the first 32-bit processor in the x86 architecture. Like most processors, the 386 contains numerous registers; registers are a key part of a processor because they provide storage that is much faster than main memory. The register set of the 386 includes general-purpose registers, index registers, and segment selectors, as well as registers with special functions for memory management and operating system implementation. In this blog post, I look at the silicon die of the 386 and explain how the processor implements its main registers.

It turns out that the circuitry that implements the 386's registers is much more complicated than one would expect. For the 30 registers that I examine, instead of using a standard circuit, the 386 uses six different circuits, each one optimized for the particular characteristics of the register. For some registers, Intel squeezes register cells together to double the storage capacity. Other registers support accesses of 8, 16, or 32 bits at a time. Much of the register file is "triple-ported", allowing two registers to be read simultaneously while a value is written to a third register. Finally, I was surprised to find that registers don't store bits in order: the lower 16 bits of each register are interleaved, while the upper 16 bits are stored linearly.