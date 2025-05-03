news
Tumbleweed Report and Zypper’s New Parallel Downloads
-
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2025/18
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
This week felt rather quiet – but that’s what we get for having a Thursday holiday (May Day, Labour Day). People tend to take Friday off, too, which in turn makes the entire work week very short (but gives the enthusiast more time to hack on things to balance it out). Despite all this, we have published 6 snapshots during this week (0424…0428, 0501)
There are surely some interesting changes for everybody in there: [...]
-
CubicleNate ☛ Zypper’s New Parallel Downloads: Speed Up Your openSUSE Tumbleweed Updates
On March 27, 2025, openSUSE announced experimental parallel downloads for its Zypper package manager, aimed at enhancing speed and performance. Users can configure max concurrent connections to enjoy significantly faster updates, addressing connectivity issues. The update is a promising development that improves the user experience in openSUSE Tumbleweed and Leap distributions.