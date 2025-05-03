Tumbleweed Report and Zypper’s New Parallel Downloads

Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,

This week felt rather quiet – but that’s what we get for having a Thursday holiday (May Day, Labour Day). People tend to take Friday off, too, which in turn makes the entire work week very short (but gives the enthusiast more time to hack on things to balance it out). Despite all this, we have published 6 snapshots during this week (0424…0428, 0501)

There are surely some interesting changes for everybody in there: [...]