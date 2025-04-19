I'm not going to pretend I'm a big Linux aficionado. Or that I've ever used a Linux PC in any situation I wasn't forced to do so because of work. But realistically, if you want to extend the life of your PC, you shouldn't abide by what Microsoft defines as the end of support, and Linux is the way to go if you want to get a few more years out of your hardware.

Linux comes in a lot of flavors, called distros, but one thing most of them have in common is relatively low system requirements and very long-term support, even for older hardware. If you put Linux on your PC, you could very well be looking at ten extra years with that machine if you really want to.

Not every Linux distro is going to be friendly for beginners, but if you want to have an easier time, you might want to start with Ubuntu. Some advanced Linux users may scoff at it, but it's the most properly built-out platform for those just trying Linux for the first time. Another potentially good option is Pop! OS. Give them a shot, and you'll probably find a lot to love.