HowTo Geek ☛ What Does It Mean to "Learn" Linux
The word learn gets thrown around a lot when people talk about Linux—phrases like "I'm learning Linux" or "You should learn Linux." But what does that actually mean? Is it like a programming language? Let's "learn" what's going on.
Is Linux Something You "Learn" or Something You "Use"?
First and foremost, Linux is a tool, and you're supposed to use it to achieve something. It can work like a simple operating system that you turn on to open the apps you want to use, just like you would with Windows or Mac. However, it can also work as a verstile tool to perform complicated tasks, in which case, you'd need to learn how it works!
XDA ☛ 7 things you can do with your old Windows 10 PC instead of trading it in
I'm not going to pretend I'm a big Linux aficionado. Or that I've ever used a Linux PC in any situation I wasn't forced to do so because of work. But realistically, if you want to extend the life of your PC, you shouldn't abide by what Microsoft defines as the end of support, and Linux is the way to go if you want to get a few more years out of your hardware.
Linux comes in a lot of flavors, called distros, but one thing most of them have in common is relatively low system requirements and very long-term support, even for older hardware. If you put Linux on your PC, you could very well be looking at ten extra years with that machine if you really want to.
Not every Linux distro is going to be friendly for beginners, but if you want to have an easier time, you might want to start with Ubuntu. Some advanced Linux users may scoff at it, but it's the most properly built-out platform for those just trying Linux for the first time. Another potentially good option is Pop! OS. Give them a shot, and you'll probably find a lot to love.
HowTo Geek ☛ How I Ditched Google Photos and Built My Own Photo Server
Running Immich isn't for the faint of heart. While it can run on any system that supports Docker, you'll want a relatively beefy computer to handle it. Or, at the very least, a PC with a graphics card to help offload some of the machine learning functions.
I run Immich on my Dell R720 server, which has dual Xeon E5-2660 v2 processors that offer a combined 20 cores and 40 threads, with 192GB of RAM. The Docker instance where I have Immich has 48GB of RAM and 20 threads dedicated to it. I also gave the Immich instance access to my GTX 1650 graphics card I have installed in the system.
HowTo Geek ☛ I Found the Best Way to Install Home Assistant
I started my Home Assistant journey with Home Assistant OS with a virtual machine. I ran the VM on my Unraid server, and it worked great for a while. Since it was a virtual machine, I had all the features Home Assistant offers, including the add-on store.
I dedicated six CPU cores to the VM, as well as 8GB of RAM. Since this is a full virtual machine and not just a small container, it used up quite a bit of those resources, even just to keep the base operating system running. It's a full Linux install, after all.
TechRadar ☛ IBM orders workers back to the office, or face the consequences
On the face of it, IBM’s return-to-office policy is on the nicer side for those in favor of remote and hybrid working.
Three days has long been the average in a post-pandemic world, however many of IBM’s fellow tech giants, including Amazon, have enacted full-time five-day policies, marking an end to remote working altogether.
Across the US, IBM has five flagship offices in New York, Raleigh, Washington DC and San Francisco. The fifth, in Austin, will be open by next year.
A further eight sales hubs in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Los Angeles and Seattle are also available for in-person work.
