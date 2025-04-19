news
today's howtos
TecMint ☛ How to Find a Process Name Using PID Number in Linux
Every time a user or the system (Linux) launches a program, the kernel creates a process. A process holds execution details of the program in memory, such as its input and output data, variables, and more.
Patrick Louis ☛ Buried Toggles Begging to be Brought to Light — Transparency, Expressiveness, and Configurability
These software are crying to have better interfaces!
Here are two quotes that embody this classic concept: [...]
[Old] Dylan Beattie ☛ An Interactive CSS Flexbox Playground : dylanbeattie.net
CSS flexbox is fantastic… but it’s also incredibly complicated. A flex container has half-a-dozen different CSS rules which control how content will flex and flow within the container, and figuring out the exact combination that you’ll need to implement a particular design can be a lengthy and error-prone process.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install VNC Server on Fedora 42
Virtual Network Computing (VNC) provides a graphical desktop sharing system that allows you to remotely control another computer. For system administrators, remote workers, and tech enthusiasts using Fedora 42, setting up a VNC server delivers flexible remote access capabilities.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Odoo on CentOS Stream 10
Odoo stands as one of the most powerful and versatile open-source business management software suites available today. It encompasses a wide range of applications including ERP, CRM, e-commerce, inventory management, and more, making it an all-in-one solution for businesses of all sizes.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PyCharm on Fedora 42
PyCharm stands as one of the most powerful and feature-rich Integrated Development Environments (IDEs) for Python programming, offering developers an intelligent code editor, debugging tools, and numerous productivity features.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Ansible on Manjaro
Automation has become a critical aspect of modern system administration, allowing IT professionals to streamline repetitive tasks and maintain consistency across multiple systems. Ansible stands out as one of the most popular automation tools due to its simplicity and effectiveness.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenEMR on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenEMR on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. OpenEMR stands as a powerful open-source electronic health record and medical practice management solution designed for healthcare providers of all sizes.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Java on Fedora 42
Java remains one of the most versatile programming languages in the technology landscape, powering everything from enterprise applications to mobile apps and web services. Whether you’re a developer building Java applications or simply need to run Java-based software on your Fedora 42 system, understanding how to properly install and configure Java is essential.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Prospect Mail on Linux Mint 22
Linux Mint users who rely on Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Office 365 for email often face challenges finding a native email client that works seamlessly with these services. Prospect Mail offers the perfect solution as an unofficial Outlook client specifically designed for GNU/Linux systems.
ID Root ☛ How To Install LibreOffice on Fedora 42
LibreOffice stands as the premier free and open-source office suite for GNU/Linux users, providing robust alternatives to commercial office applications. For Fedora 42 users, installing LibreOffice opens up a world of productivity tools perfectly suited to this cutting-edge distribution.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Docker on Raspberry Pi OS
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Docker on Raspberry Pi OS.
Docker can be installed via different ways. However, in this tutorial we are going to show you how to install Docker via the official Docker apt repository.
Linux Cloud VPS ☛ HTTP Error 407 “Proxy Authentication Required”: What is it and how to fix it?
This tutorial explains the HTTP Error 407 Proxy Authentication Required error, what causes it, and how to fix it. The following error can cause website downtime, which may decrease the website’s reputation and make clients unsatisfied. The HTTP 407 Error typically occurs when the client cannot auhenticate with a proxy server.