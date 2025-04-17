As we've been saying here for a while cybersecurity is a political struggle. If the US is growing hostile to cybersecurity, what does this mean?

It is hard not to be in a state of denial around recent events. What's happening in the USA is simply bizarre. One expects to wake up any moment and find it was all a bad dream or test of public credulity?

The United States looks like a country under deletion, shutting down science, medicine, education and offices of public safety. In the latest assault on civil society, today they announced the end of funding for MITRE who have run the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) database for 25 years. CVE is a cornerstone of cybersecurity globally. By this act the US government has signalled disdain for digital security. It's the latest in a swelling populist-authoritarian wave set to wash away civic elements of the digital world.

What we do as cybersecurity people is under attack, flipping the dial towards chaos and the tooth and claw of Natural Law. Under such a non-regime of Ragnar Redbeard or Plato's Thrasymachus, everything is open to the will of the strongest and most technologically audacious. Given that defensive cybersecurity is in a pitiful state, already weak and overwhelmed, a combination of weakening the rule of law and undermining defensive cybersecurity must surely be designed to cause Western technological society to collapse.