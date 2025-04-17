news
Programming Leftovers
-
Jim Nielsen ☛ Be Mindful of What You Make Easy
And don’t get me started on copying your transitive dependencies (the dependencies of your dependencies). That gets complicated when you’re vendoring by hand!
-
Buttondown LLC ☛ The Halting Problem is a terrible example of NP-Harder
In computation complexity, NP is the class of all decision problems (yes/no) where a potential proof (or "witness") for "yes" can be verified in polynomial time. For example, "does this set of numbers have a subset that sums to zero" is in NP. If the answer is "yes", you can prove it by presenting a set of numbers. We would then verify the witness by 1) checking that all the numbers are present in the set (~linear time) and 2) adding up all the numbers (also linear).
-
Amos Wenger ☛ The promise of Rust
The part that makes Rust scary is the part that makes it unique.
And it’s also what I miss in other programming languages — let me explain!
Rust syntax starts simple.
-
Earthly ☛ We Interviewed 100 Eng Teams. The Problem With Modern Engineering Isn't Speed. It's Chaos.
The other thing we heard loud and clear is that going back to the pre-microservice era of more standardized tech stacks isn’t a solution. Freedom is useful and necessary. It enables innovation. And hey, for many orgs, even if they suddenly thought that freedom is a bad thing, it would be impossible to go back and rewrite all the existing functionality to make the tech stack consistent. It’s just too much work.
We took it all in.
The industry is seemingly facing a catch-22. You can’t have strong innovation without freedom. You can’t have high-quality engineering and security without standardization.
We became obsessed with this problem: How do you preserve freedom, but still enforce the right standards at scale?
-
Dan Q ☛ Reply to: Rant about claims that LLMs will make you lose your programming skills
“Always-on” broadband Internet gradually stole that skill from me. It’s so easy for me to just go to the right page on php.net and have the answer I need right in front of me! Nowadays, I depend on that Internet connection (I don’t even have the book any more!).
-
Sandor Dargo ☛ Raw loops for performance?
To my greatest satisfaction, I’ve recently joined a new project. I started to read through the codebase before joining and at that stage, whenever I saw a possibility for a minor improvement, I raised a tiny pull request. One of my pet peeves is rooted in Sean Parent’s 2013 talk at GoingNative, Seasoning C++ where he advocated for no raw loops.
-
Perl / Raku
-
Rakulang ☛ Rakudo Weekly 2025.15 In-Place
Richard Hainsworth has blogged about their work on the new Raku documentation website, and how it will be possible to easily make suggestions for text improvements in [...]
-
-
Python
-
The New Stack ☛ Math-Phobic Coders, Rejoice: Python Does the Hard Work
Python’s math module is a built-in math whiz that takes care of all your mathematical needs. If you’re like me and thinking, “What would I ever need this math for?” — let me tell you. Just about all industries rely heavily on math skills and modules like the Python math module for their applications. Here are some examples: [...]
-
The New Stack ☛ Sampling vs. Resampling With Python: Key Differences and Applications
Have you ever watched or listened to the news during election times and heard mention of sampling or sample size
-
-
Rust
-
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 595
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
-