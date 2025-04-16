news
The 6 Linux distros I recommend most for gaming in 2025 - including my favorite
Linux isn't the first platform most folks associate with gaming. Back in the day, Linux was lucky to get Frozen Bubble or Tux Racers. But then came Loki Games to prove gaming could be a real thing for the open-source operating system. (But then Loki folded, and that was that.)
But there was still Wine. And then Proton. And then SteamOS.
Today, gaming on Linux is no longer an afterthought. Case in point: Some distributions are built specifically for gaming (and others are perfectly suited for the task). I've come up with six of my favorite distributions for gaming, so you don't have to hunt them down.
Put your fingers on the keypad and slip on your headsets -- 'cause we're going gaming.