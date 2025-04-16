news
Fedora Magazine Reports
-
New in Fedora: Running x86 programs on ARM systems - Fedora Magazine
The newly released Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop 42 introduces out-of-box support for running x86 and x86-64 programs on ARM systems. This is accomplished by leveraging the emulation stack originally developed for Fedora Asahi Remix. This work is now integrated into Fedora Linux proper. This makes it available for all ARM systems running Fedora Linux, not just Apple Silicon Macs.
What’s new for Fedora Atomic Desktops in Fedora 42 - Fedora Magazine
Fedora 42 has been released! 🎉 So let’s see what arrives with the new releases for the Fedora Atomic Desktops variants (Silverblue, Kinoite, Sway Atomic and Budgie Atomic).
The new COSMIC desktop has been packaged for Fedora and a new Atomic variant created for it thanks to Ryan Brue. It is not yet available on the website but should be soon. See fedora-websites#351.
See the Fedora change request.
Fedora Asahi Remix 42 is now available - Fedora Magazine
We are happy to announce the general availability of Fedora Asahi Remix 42. This release brings the newly released Fedora Linux 42 to Apple Silicon Macs, following our Beta release last month.
Fedora Asahi Remix is developed in close collaboration with the Fedora Asahi SIG and the Asahi Linux project. This release incorporates all the exciting improvements brought by Fedora Linux 42. Notably, the new FEX integration provides an easier way to run x86 and x86-64 binaries out of the box via emulation. It also continues to provide extensive device support, including the recently added microphone support for MacBook laptops.
What’s new in Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop 42 - Fedora Magazine
Fedora Linux provides a wide variety of users with leading edge open source technology in a community developed and maintained operating system. Fedora KDE releases combine the reliable and trusted Fedora Linux base with the KDE Plasma desktop environment. It provides a selection of KDE applications – simple by default, yet powerful when needed.
New with this release cycle, the KDE Plasma Desktop is now a full-fledged Edition. It is maintained by the KDE Special Interest Group through the Personal Systems Working Group. As an Edition, it is now one of the flagship experiences for Fedora Linux. This recognizes the mutual successes and commitments of the Fedora and KDE communities.
What's New in Fedora Workstation 42 - Fedora Magazine
Fedora Linux 42 is the answer to life, the universe and everything! It’s also the latest release of one of the leading providers of free, open source software, The Fedora Project. We’ve selected a few notable changes in the newest version of Fedora Workstation 42 that we think you will love. Upgrade today from the official website, or upgrade your existing install using GNOME Software or through the terminal with dnf system-upgrade.
The answer is 42! Fedora Linux 42, that is. - Fedora Magazine
Seventy-five thousand generations ago, our ancestors set a vast computer in motion, asking it to produce the ultimate Linux distribution…
No, wait. It wasn’t quite that long ago. That was a different thing. But in both, the answer to life, the universe, and everything turns out to be: forty-two. In our case, Fedora Linux 42, which is now officially released.
Every Fedora Linux release is a gigantic community effort — it does almost seem infinitely improbable that all of this software made by a whole planet of open source developers could come together so nicely. Yet, here we are again! Thank you so much to everyone who works so hard on Fedora and in all of our upstream projects.