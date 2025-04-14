news
qBittorrent 5.0.5 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Brings Various Improvements
qBittorrent 5.0.5 is a small update that introduces an advanced option for setting the “Add New Torrent” dialog as modal, improves the command line parameters serialization, updates the Swedish translation, and fixes an issue with missing color IDs for theming.
qBittorrent 5.0 is a major update to this BitTorrent client that introduced exciting new features like support for systemd power management, support for localized man pages on Linux, support for creating .torrent files with a larger piece size, Mark-of-the-Web support, and more.