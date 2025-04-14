news
MX Linux 23.6 Is Out Now Based on Debian 12.10 and Powered by Linux Kernel 6.14
Coming three months after MX Linux 23.5, the MX Linux 23.6 release is based on the Debian GNU/Linux 12.10 “Bookworm” repositories and introduces the latest and greatest Linux 6.14 kernel series for the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) images featuring the Xfce 4.20 and KDE Plasma desktop environments.
MX Linux 23.6 also brings UI improvements to the MX Package Installer, especially when handling Flatpak setup and privilege elevation prompts, improves privilege prompt management in many MX tools, improves the login sounds for Xfce users, and introduces UEFI Manager, a new standalone tool for managing UEFI settings.