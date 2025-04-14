news
PeaZip 10.4 Open-Source Archive Manager Released with UI Enhancements
PeaZip 10.4 comes almost two months after PeaZip 10.3 with various UI enhancements like the addition of alternative context menus for quick navigation in the file/archive manager. Users will now be able to use Ctrl+RightClick to view the breadcrumb context menu, Shift+RightClick to see the session history context menu, and Ctrl+Shift+RightClick to access the navigation context menu.
Other UI enhancements include the ability to sort items in the Password Manager, extra information fields in the file browser pop-up, such as attributes, compression/encryption method, content, object level comments, creation and last accessed time, and full path, as well as a new “90s” style in “…” > Style menu.