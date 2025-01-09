Programming Leftovers
-
The Register UK ☛ The latest language in the GNU Compiler Collection: Algol-68 • The Register
-
Python
-
LWN ☛ Tim Peters returns to the Python community [Ed: Probably because of the public outcry]
In the past, suspensions of Python core developers have effectively been permanent because the recipients of the punishment chose not to return. Things have played out quite differently after Tim Peters was suspended for three months back in August; Peters has been posting to the Python discussion forum since his suspension ended in early November and, generally, getting back to work as usual. That does not mean that he—or others in the community—have accepted the way he was treated, but he has largely made his peace with it. The incident is still reverberating through the Python world, however.
-
-
Mozilla
-
Firefox Developer Experience: Firefox WebDriver Newsletter 134
WebDriver is a remote control interface that enables introspection and control of user agents. As such it can help developers to verify that their websites are working and performing well with all major browsers. The protocol is standardized by the W3C and consists of two separate specifications: WebDriver classic (HTTP) and the new WebDriver BiDi (Bi-Directional).
-