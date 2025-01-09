In the past, suspensions of Python core developers have effectively been permanent because the recipients of the punishment chose not to return. Things have played out quite differently after Tim Peters was suspended for three months back in August; Peters has been posting to the Python discussion forum since his suspension ended in early November and, generally, getting back to work as usual. That does not mean that he—or others in the community—have accepted the way he was treated, but he has largely made his peace with it. The incident is still reverberating through the Python world, however.