today's leftovers
GNU/Linux
Linux Format 324
Get inside open AI! We explore how Hey Hi (AI) and machine learning works, how you can get it running on your home PC and utilise open source builds to make it your own.
Instructionals/Technical
Enrico Zini: Debugging printing to a remote printer
I upgraded to Debian testing/trixie, and my network printer stopped appearing in print dialogs. These are notes from the debugging session.
ZDNet ☛ How to set up a print server on your home network with Linux
If you have multiple computers that need to print to one printer on your home network, you can use Linux as a reliable print server.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
First Screenshot of Max 2025
We are now working Full Speed on Max 2025, Loaded with Hey Hi (AI) goodies. More news to Follow…
Star Trek Universal Translator !
PCLinuxOS
PCLOS Official ☛ PCLinuxOS Recent Updates
Debian Family
Thorsten Alteholz ☛ Thorsten Alteholz: My Debian Activities in December 2024
Debian LTS
This was my hundred-twenty-sixth month that I did some work for the Debian LTS initiative, started by Raphael Hertzog at Freexian.
I worked on updates for ffmpeg and haproxy in all releases. Along the way I marked more CVEs as not-affected than I had to fix. So finally there was no upload needed for haproxy anymore. Unfortunately testing ffmpeg was not as easy, as the recommended “just look whether mpv can play random videos” is not really satisfying. So the upload will happen only in January.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Libre Arts ☛ LibreArts Weekly recap — 5 January 2024
Week highlights: new releases of Our Paint, vokoscreenNG, Ratatouille.lv2, Faircamp; improvements in KDE’s drawing tablets configuration app; new Hey Hi (AI) feature in Kdenlive.
Events
Collabora ☛ 5 talks for FOSDEM 2025: BlueZ, GStreamer, Open Source Hey Hi (AI) models & more!
A testament to its long standing community interest and devote volunteers, FOSDEM will be celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Join us as we take the stage to discuss BlueZ, GStreamer, Open Source Hey Hi (AI) models, & more!
