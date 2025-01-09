today's leftovers

Debian LTS

This was my hundred-twenty-sixth month that I did some work for the Debian LTS initiative, started by Raphael Hertzog at Freexian.

I worked on updates for ffmpeg and haproxy in all releases. Along the way I marked more CVEs as not-affected than I had to fix. So finally there was no upload needed for haproxy anymore. Unfortunately testing ffmpeg was not as easy, as the recommended “just look whether mpv can play random videos” is not really satisfying. So the upload will happen only in January.