BSD Leftovers
University of Toronto ☛ What a FreeBSD kernel message about your bridge means
The bad news is that this message means what you think it means. Your FreeBSD bridge between ix0 and ix1 first saw this MAC address as the source address on a packet it received on the ix0 interface of the bridge, and then it saw the same MAC address as the source address of a packet received on ix1, and then it received another packet on ix0 with that MAC address as the source address. Either you have something echoing those packets back on one side, or there is a network path between the two sides that bypasses your bridge.
Ruben Schade ☛ What to do with trade show lanyards?
Some of these lanyards are for forgettable events that I’ve since forgotten, as I implied with the phrase forgettable events. Others, like AsiaBSDCon, are prized treasures that I want to frame because they quite literally changed the direction of my life, and they’re where I met so many people I respect and appreciate from projects like NetBSD, FreeBSD, and even illumos.
