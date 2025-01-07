Slackware-Based Absolute Linux Has Been Discontinued

Tux Machines

ASRock Industrial Introduces Next-Generation NUC(S) Ultra 200 Series

ASRock Industrial has announced the NUC(S) Ultra 200 BOX and Motherboard Series, powered by Intel Core Ultra 200H processors (Arrow Lake-H), offering up to 99 TOPS of AI inferencing for advanced computing applications.

CPico RP2040 a Cost-Effective MCU Board with Debugging Enhancements

The CPico RP2040 is a microcontroller board based on the RP2040 microcontroller. Designed to closely match the Raspberry Pi Pico, it maintains full pin compatibility, allowing developers to integrate it into existing setups without modification.

Spitz Plus GL-X2000 is an Upcoming Wi-Fi 6 and 4G LTE CAT 12 Router

The Spitz Plus GL-X2000 is a 4G LTE Wi-Fi 6 router designed to deliver reliable connectivity for remote work, travel, and rural internet access. It supports advanced network features like Multi-WAN, Failover, and Load Balancing, enhancing connection stability and ensuring dependable performance.

Ubuntu Buzz !

How To Import and Export Firefox History

This tutorial will help you export and import history of Mozilla Firefox web browser. This is beneficial if you want to move your history from one computer to another. And this is compatible with different web browsers as long as they are Firefox family including Abrowser, Icecat, Tor Browser, Librewolf and also Waterfox.

9to5Linux

Budgie 10.10 Desktop Will Be Wayland-Only as Work Continues on Budgie 11

It’s been a great year for the Budgie desktop with releases like Budgie 10.9 and Budgie 10.9.2, both advancing the hard work of porting Budgie to the Wayland display protocol. Many of Budgie’s components have been ported to Wayland already and the team considers it “daily-drivable on Wayland for a typical end user usecase.”

How to Install Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and Ubuntu 24.10

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) ships with Linux kernel 6.8, which has reached the end of its supported life at the end of May 2024. Even if Canonical continues to support Linux 6.8 by backporting bug fixes from newer kernel versions, you may end up in a situation where you need the extra hardware support when installing Ubuntu on a newer computer, or maybe you just want to enjoy some new features.

Mozilla Firefox 134 Is Out with Support for Touchpad Hold Gestures on Linux

The biggest change in Mozilla Firefox 134 for Linux users is support for touchpad hold gestures, allowing users to interrupt kinetic (momentum) scrolling by placing two fingers on the touchpad. This feature was initially planned for Firefox 133. Users can disable or enable this feature in about:config by setting apz.gtk.touchpad_hold.enabled to true or false.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 5th, 2025

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

Slackware-Based Absolute Linux Has Been Discontinued

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 07, 2025

Absolute Linux powered by Slackware

Quoting: Slackware-Based Absolute Linux Has Been Discontinued —

As can be seen, citing age, expenses, and—most notably—a lack of time, he stated that continuing the project is no longer feasible. Despite the somber nature of this announcement, Sherman expressed deep appreciation for everyone who supported the distro over the years.

And when I say years, I mean it—this is an impressive journey spanning over 17 years. The first version of Absolute Linux debuted all the way back in 2007, with the last update appearing in early June of last year. Since it’s not one of the most well-known names, let me give you a quick rundown.

Read on

Budgie 10.10 Desktop Will Be Wayland-Only as Work Continues on Budgie 11
Budgie 10.10 desktop environment is slated for release in Q1 2025 as a Wayland-only release defaulting to the Labwc compositor.
The Mecha Comet is made for hackers and makers
Sure, your phone is fun, but if you want the fun and power of a full-fledged Linux computer in your pocket
Remembering and thanking Steve Langasek
Steve Langasek is one of my heroes in open source and in life
Bluestar Linux is back with update 6.12.7: Firefox 133, LibreOffice 24, the 6.12 kernel, and more
Arch-based German distro Bluestar Linux is back with multiple package updates on top of a new kernel
Mozilla Firefox 134 Is Out with Support for Touchpad Hold Gestures on Linux
Mozilla published today the final builds of the Firefox 134 web browser, which you can download from the official download server for Linux systems.
 
Games: SteamOS, VoxeLibre, and More
latest 9 from GamingOnLinux
Linkwarden 2.9 Makes Bookmarking Smarter
Linkwarden 2.9 bookmark manager is a significant release with AI-powered tagging
Slackware-Based Absolute Linux Has Been Discontinued
Absolute Linux, the Slackware-based distro, ends its journey as Paul Sherman announces its termination
FSF associate members to decide the logo for the FSF's fortieth anniversary
Thank you so much to everyone who participated in the FSF Anniversary Logo Contest
Hotfix: KPhotoAlbum 6.0.1 And Kwave Nightly Flatpak
This is an extremely important update to our recently released KF6/Qt6 port of KPhotoAlbum
KDE Plasma 5.27.12, Bugfix Release for January
Today KDE releases a bugfix update to KDE Plasma 5, versioned 5.27.12
An easier way to read Linux manual pages
Linux man pages are a great way to get help with commands
How to Install Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and Ubuntu 24.10
Linux 6.12 is now the latest stable LTS (Long-Term Support) kernel and Ubuntu users can install it on their machines via the official Ubuntu Mainline Kernel PPA archive.
ProtonUp-Qt v2.11 and PS4 Emulation On Steam Deck
Some gaming news
2024 in retrospect & happy new year 2025!
huge amount of preparations and bug fixing via the Modern C initiative.
Jonathan McDowell's Debian Report and missing copyright monopoly information in Debian
Some Debian picks
Retro and Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Commodore, and More
Hardware-related picks
Android Leftovers
12 Hidden ChromeOS Features Every Chromebook User Should Know About
This Linux distro could let your old laptop 'shine on' after Windows 10's sunset
If you're facing the end of support for your operating system and don't want to have to shell out the money for a new one
16-bit Linux-like Goodness
16-bit retrocomputers
Android Leftovers
Nothing Phone 2a Plus gets Android 15 update with stable Nothing OS 3.0: Check what's new
Review: elementary OS 8.0
Let's talk about some of the aspects of elementary OS I liked
This Week in KDE Apps: Mobile context menus
Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in KDE Apps"! Every week we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps
Project Gemini Has Helped Us Grow [original]
Our Gemini Edition is already used by many people
2025 Won't Be the Year of the Linux Desktop Either. So What?
You're measuring it wrong
Intel Razer Lake, Nova Lake, and Wildcat Lake CPU PCI IDs added to Linux
Linux Kernel patches list seven new PCI IDs associated with upcoming CPUs from Intel.
Linux gaming on the rise
Valve's steam survey December results
Upscayl: An Open-Source Image Upscaling Tool for Linux
there’s a powerful tool available to solve this problem
4 amazing operating systems for security-conscious users
If you’re particularly security-conscious, you can consider switching from the mainstream Windows 11 and macOS to an operating system specifically designed with a plethora of safety measures built into it
Linux 6.13-rc6
So we had a slight pickup in commits this last week
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 5th, 2025
The 221st installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on January 5th, 2025.
Radxa and Raspberry Pi Hardware
Hardware picks
Debian: Bits from the DPL and building debian-installer
a pair of Debian updates
Refine - New Graphical Configuration Tool for GNOME Desktop
new configuration tool to tweak advanced settings in this desktop environment
Love KDE Plasma? These 7 Linux Distros Use Plasma as Their Default Desktops
KDE Plasma is a powerful desktop environment that gives you tons of customization over how your system looks and feels
Test, evaluate, adopt: Linux 2025 and beyond! - life one degree north, one-o-three degrees east
I’ve had many people reach out to me to ask about how to get started in using GNU/Linux as your default operating system for your laptops/desktops
Xfce 4.20 Desktop Environment Released with Experimental Wayland Support
Two years after the release of Xfce 4.18, Xfce 4.20 is here as another major update to this light and fast desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions.
Xubuntu Development Update January 2025
Xfce 4.20 was released last month, and Debian packages are being built and uploaded as new releases are published. January is a time for early testing and integration improvements.
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, and More
Hardware picks/news
Android Leftovers
Nothing Phone (2a) Plus is receiving Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.0 stable update
Security and Windows TCO
another Windows TCO example
Is Linux finally ready to storm the mainstream?
For years, fans and critics alike have debated the question of whether Linux has what it takes to move beyond the developer
NetBSD and More
BSD projects and people
FSF: Free Software Supporter, December GNU Spotlight, Free Software Directory (FSD) Meeting Recap
GNU news
Sparky 7.6
The 6th update of Sparky 7 – 7.6 is out
Bodhi Linux Offers Desktop Enlightenment
Bodhi Linux is a beatific blast from the past that never fails to make this reviewer smile
My last 6 months in KDE/Plasma Mobile
Has it really been almost half a year already
Upgrades from 22.04 LTS to 24.04 LTS are NOT WORKING
The Ubuntu Studio team has investigated a conflict...
Incus in 2024 and beyond!
A lot has happened in 2024 for the Incus project, so I thought it’d be interesting to see where we started
This Week in GNOME #181 Happy New Year!
what happened across the GNOME project in the week from December 27 to January 03
GNU Mailutils Version 3.18
Version 3.18 of GNU Mailutils is available for download
