posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 07, 2025



Quoting: Slackware-Based Absolute Linux Has Been Discontinued —

As can be seen, citing age, expenses, and—most notably—a lack of time, he stated that continuing the project is no longer feasible. Despite the somber nature of this announcement, Sherman expressed deep appreciation for everyone who supported the distro over the years.

And when I say years, I mean it—this is an impressive journey spanning over 17 years. The first version of Absolute Linux debuted all the way back in 2007, with the last update appearing in early June of last year. Since it’s not one of the most well-known names, let me give you a quick rundown.