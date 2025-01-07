posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 07, 2025



Quoting: FSF associate members to decide the logo for the FSF's fortieth anniversary —

Thank you so much to everyone who participated in the FSF Anniversary Logo Contest! It was an absolute pleasure to see the creative designs that engaged community members came up with for the fortieth anniversary of the Free Software Foundation (FSF). Below are the fabulous submissions that we received. FSF associate members are now invited to vote for their favorite logo. On January 22, 2025, we will announce the winning design, which will then be used as the logo for the fortieth anniversary of the FSF. The winning design will be displayed on the FSF homepage, printed on all of the celebration materials, and possibly even stamped on some merchandise.