posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 07, 2025



Quoting: Linkwarden 2.9 Makes Bookmarking Smarter —

Linkwarden, an open-source bookmark manager designed to help users collect, organize, and preserve webpages, just dropped its latest version, 2.9, packed with new features.

Among the most notable features in this release is the Local AI Tagging function. This tool leverages a local AI model to analyze your saved links and automatically assign relevant tags.

Users can let Linkwarden generate tags autonomously or rely on predefined tags for maximum convenience. This addition is especially helpful for anyone juggling large collections of articles and resources.