9to5Linux

Fedora-Based Nobara 41 Gaming Distro Switches to Open-Source NVIDIA Driver

Based on Fedora Linux 41, the Nobara 41 release switches to the open-source NVIDIA graphics driver by default, along with a cuda-devel option for additional CUDA package support, as well as the latest stable Vulkan drivers by default to improve support for some Vulkan games, and ships mesa-libgallium-freeworld compiled with x264/x265 codecs to improve screen recording.

PeaZip 10.2 Open-Source Archive Manager Released with Qt 6 Package for Linux

Coming almost two months after PeaZip 10.1, the PeaZip 10.2 release adds GUI support for changing Brotli -q 11 and Zstd –ultra -22 compression levels, as well as support for manually deleting input files and folders at the end of tasks from the Options tab in the task progress dialog.

KDE Plasma 6.2.5 Released as the Last Update in the Series with More Bug Fixes

Coming a little over a month after KDE Plasma 6.2.4, the KDE Plasma 6.2.5 release is strictly a bugfix one addressing a System Settings crash that occurred when plugging in a mouse while viewing the Mouse page, one of the most common recent Powerdevil crashes, and a nasty bug that could cause the lock screen to be all black when using the X11 session.

Debian 13 “Trixie” Installer Alpha Released with Linux 6.12 LTS, RISCV64 Support

While work on the Debian Trixie series kicked off a few months ago, there wasn’t an official installer available until now. The first alpha version of the Debian 13 Installer is finally here for early adopters and Linux/Debian enthusiasts who want a taste of the new features and improvements.

LinuxGizmos.com

NanoKVM-USB: 4K HDMI Loopback, USB 3.0, and Integrated Keyboard/Mouse Control

This month, Sipeed unveiled the NanoKVM-USB, described as a compact and low-cost device designed to simplify the operation and management of multiple systems.

Radxa Orion O6 AI Board with Up to 64GB RAM, Dual 5GbE Ports and PCIe Gen4 Expansion

The Radxa Orion O6 is a Mini ITX motherboard designed for AI computing and multimedia applications. Powered by the Cix CD8180 System-on-Chip, it combines powerful performance with a compact form factor for a variety of demanding use cases.

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 02, 2025

Vintage Physical World Map.

  1. Microsoft FakeHub: Identity Theft in Microsoft GitHub (Microsoft Won't Bother Addressing It; It Gives a False Impression of Adoption by GNU/Linux Veterans)
    This is the same company that kept intact deleted accounts and counted them as if they're live and active (to hide the gradual abandonment and demise of the "hub")
  2. Microsoft Tries to Force People Into Vista 11 by Stopping Vista 10 Patching, Herding Them Into TPMdom
    It's backfiring
  3. CyberShow Blog Upgraded, RSS Feed Added
    CyberShow Blog has just had somewhat of a facelift
  4. [Meme] The Microsoft Syndrome
    Typical Microsoftism

  5. Last Day of 2024 Was Spent by Brittany Day Publishing Only Fake 'Articles' (LLM Slop) About "Linux", Joined by Serial Slopper Brian Fagioli
    Not even a holiday was enough to stop Day from "spamming" the Web with fake 'articles' (LLM slop) about "Linux"
  6. Gemini Links 01/01/2025: Looking Back at 2024 and Happy 2025
    Links for the day
  7. Addendum: What the Software Freedom Law Center (SFLC) Really Is
    Not serum free light chains (SFLC)
  8. Sitting on a Mountain of Money (Almost 8 Million Dollars) is "Pro Bono"
    Does the general public realise what SFC is?
  9. Software Freedom Conservancy Inc (SFC) Lost Revenue and Also Got Rid of "Senior Director of Diversity and Inclusion" (Sage A Sharp, Formerly Known as Sarah Sharp, Who Ran an Ill-Spirited Campaign Against Linus Torvalds, Theodore Tso, and Other Prominent Linux Developers)
    Not much needs to be said; a little needs to be shown (from an authoritative source, the IRS)
  10. In Operating Systems, Google Was the Biggest Winner in 2024
    Nevertheless, 10% of the managers are to be laid off shortly (after a leak led to confirmation by the CEO)
  11. FSF-EEE (Colonial Splinter Group Based in Germany) Promotes Microsoft
    New and misleading
  12. Did GAFAM or IBM 'Downgrade' Pensions to 'Insurance' (Which Can be Denied)?
    'Insurance' does not mean what it may sound like
  13. Gemini Protocol Continued to Grow in 2024
    it's no longer hosted from home
  14. GNU/Linux Gained About 0.5% Last Year, According to StatCounter
    2024 ended with "proper" GNU/Linux at +0.4%, ChromeOS at +0.1% (based on statCounter/StatCounter)
  15. Geoffrey Knauth, FSF President and Treasurer, Comments on the FSF Raising Over $300,000
    Now almost $304,000
  16. Links 01/01/2025: Whistleblowers Shunned, EU/Germany Blasts Twitter (X, MElon) Interference
    Links for the day
  17. Mother of OpenAI Whistleblower Says Her Son Was Murdered (He Accused OpenAI of Copyright Violations at a Massive Scale, OpenAI is Running Out of Money That It Borrowed)
    "Mother of OpenAI Whistleblower Alleges He Was Murdered, Says There Were Signs of Struggle"
  18. Housekeeping and Productivity
    The less we tinker with those things (system administration tasks), the more we can write and curate links
  19. The Engineering Side in 2024: A Look Back, Taking Stock
    uptime was somewhere around 99.95%
  20. Dr. Andy Farnell Nominates Gromit the Dog "as an Unlikely Hacker Hero."
    The world needs more decent engineers
  21. The Free Software Foundation's (FSF) Holiday Fund-Raising Campaign Reaches About $303,000
    in some parts of the US it's still 2024
  22. Gemini Links 01/01/2025: Reflecting on 2024 and FSMs
    Links for the day
  23. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  24. IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, December 31, 2024
    IRC logs for Tuesday, December 31, 2024
4MLinux 47.0 Released with Installation Support for Virtual (KVM) Block Devices
4MLinux developer Zbigniew Konojacki announced today the release and general availability of 4MLinux 47.0 as the latest stable version of this mini Linux distribution featuring the lightweight JWM window manager.
LineageOS 22.1 released
been hard at work since Android 15’s release in September
Fedora-Based Nobara 41 Gaming Distro Switches to Open-Source NVIDIA Driver
The Nobar Project released today Nobara 41 as the latest version of this Fedora-based Linux distribution for gamers that features unique, in-house tools and lots of performance improvements.
PeaZip 10.2 Open-Source Archive Manager Released with Qt 6 Package for Linux
PeaZip 10.2 is out today as a new update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform file compression and encryption software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
KDE Plasma 6.2.5 Released as the Last Update in the Series with More Bug Fixes
Today, the KDE Project released KDE Plasma 6.2.5 as the fifth and last update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.2 desktop environment series with more bug fixes.
We've Thrived Another Day (and Year) [original]
Happy new year, everybody!
Debian 13 “Trixie” Installer Alpha Released with Linux 6.12 LTS, RISCV64 Support
The Debian Project released today the first alpha version of the installer for the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system series, due for release next year.
 
Pre-Alpha Version of Pidgin 3.0 Released
Pidgin 3.0 Experimental 1 instant messaging apps land with GTK 4 and Adwaita support
Using Hugo with Kate
My song & dance when I want to edit my website is a bit inefficient
Anticipating GIMP 3.0: Non-Destructive Editing, Proper CMYK - The New Stack
If GIMP 3.0 only came with one new feature, non-destructive editing would be the feature I’d want
Polestar knows you like Android so much, it's putting Android Auto in your Android Automotive
10 Cool Changes Ubuntu Received in 2024
As another year transitions from present to past, I want1 to recap the notable new features, changes, updates and innovations Ubuntu saw over the past 12 months
Why 2025 Will Not Be The Year Of Linux On The Desktop
One of the longest running jokes in our sphere is that the coming year will finally be the year of “Linux on the Desktop.”
Best Free and Open Source Software: November and December 2024 Updates
Accessible-Coconut – Linux distro dedicated to
Accessible-Coconut (AC) is a community driven Linux distribution which is completely accessible for persons with visual impairments
Colliding with the SHA prefix of Linux's initial Git commit
by Kees Cook
MNT Reform Next Laptop Features Modular Design and Open Hardware
The laptop ships with Debian GNU/Linux and comes with comprehensive documentation
Upscayl: An Open-Source Image Upscaling Tool for Linux
there’s a powerful tool available to solve this problem
Polestar 2 is Adding Wired Android Auto Support, One of the “Most Requested Features”
Why I Prefer a Tiling Window Manager on Linux
Do you shake your head whenever you see someone extoll the virtues of a tiling window manager
Bluestar Linux is back with update 6.12.7: Firefox 133, LibreOffice 24, the 6.12 kernel, and more
Arch-based German distro Bluestar Linux is back with multiple package updates on top of a new kernel
Kdenlive new year preview
One of the much requested feature for Kdenlive was a modern background removal tool
6 reasons why Google should switch Chromebooks from Android to Linux
By now, you've probably heard that Google plans to migrate Chromebooks to Android
The latest MX Linux turns Xfce into a desktop anyone can use
If you're looking for a Linux distribution with a user-friendly desktop that's also very highly customizable
Radxa Orion O6 AI Board with Up to 64GB RAM, Dual 5GbE Ports and PCIe Gen4 Expansion
The Orion O6 is compatible with Debian and Ubuntu Linux distributions and supports full UEFI via EDKII
The 4 most Windows-like Linux distros to try because change is hard
If you want to keep your machine running smoothly and feeling familiar, check out these Linux distros
If you're ready for something different, I recommend this Linux distro to newbies and experts alike
OpenMandriva is a sensible operating system that's not based on the top four most popular Linux distros, but just as easy to use
Release of Ghostty 1.0
Ghostty 1.0 is out
GNOME’s New Image Viewer Adds Image Editing Features
Loupe (aka Image Viewer) is GNOME’s modern successor to the venerable Eye of GNOME has picked up its first batch of image editing features
