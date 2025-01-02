Updates From GNU Projects
-
GNU ☛ www-zh-cn @ Savannah: Summary 2024
Dear GNU CTT: Thank you for your contribution and effort. I am very proud of the performance in 2024 for this team. Here is summary from GNU translation team for 2024. 2024 repeated the general traits of 2023: most active teams kept doing a good job updating the translations, and a few new translations were made. Currently, the total amount of translations is over 3350. Most new translations were made by the Chinese (zh-cn) team this year; then the Polish and French teams follow. The Turkish team, although it published no new translations this year, made a notable progress in terms of keeping its translation up-to-date. +-team--+-----new-----+--outdated--+ | de | 1 (9.7Ki) * | 124 (61%) | +-------+-------------+------------+ | es | 1 ( 5.2Ki) | 0.5 (0.2%) | | fr | 4 ( 42.0Ki) | 0.5 (0.1%) | | ja | 2 ( 9.9Ki) | 48 ( 34%) | | pl | 6 ( 85.4Ki) | 54 ( 37%) | | ru | 2 ( 20.7Ki) | 0.3 (0.1%) | | sq | 2 ( 17.1Ki) | 2.3 (2.9%) | | tr | 0 ( 0.0Ki) | 0.1 (0.1%) | | zh-cn | 23 ( 543Ki) | 0 & | +-------+-------------+ | total | 39 ( 723Ki) | I wish you all a freer, healthier, and more peaceful 2025.
-
GNU ☛ dico @ Savannah: GNU dico version 2.12
GNU dico version 2.12 is available for download. This versions provides important improvements in the gcide module: [...]
-
GNU ☛ gcide @ Savannah: GCIDE version 0.54
Version 0.54 of GNU Collaborative International Dictionary of Englis is available for download. The dictionary corpus underwent a thorough spell-checking. A number of articles has been fixed or upgraded. All files has been reformatted to limit physical line length to 72 characters. If you are using GNU dico to consult the dictionary, please upgrade to version 2.12.