Updates From GNU Projects

Dear GNU CTT: Thank you for your contribution and effort. I am very proud of the performance in 2024 for this team. Here is summary from GNU translation team for 2024. 2024 repeated the general traits of 2023: most active teams kept doing a good job updating the translations, and a few new translations were made. Currently, the total amount of translations is over 3350. Most new translations were made by the Chinese (zh-cn) team this year; then the Polish and French teams follow. The Turkish team, although it published no new translations this year, made a notable progress in terms of keeping its translation up-to-date. +-team--+-----new-----+--outdated--+ | de | 1 (9.7Ki) * | 124 (61%) | +-------+-------------+------------+ | es | 1 ( 5.2Ki) | 0.5 (0.2%) | | fr | 4 ( 42.0Ki) | 0.5 (0.1%) | | ja | 2 ( 9.9Ki) | 48 ( 34%) | | pl | 6 ( 85.4Ki) | 54 ( 37%) | | ru | 2 ( 20.7Ki) | 0.3 (0.1%) | | sq | 2 ( 17.1Ki) | 2.3 (2.9%) | | tr | 0 ( 0.0Ki) | 0.1 (0.1%) | | zh-cn | 23 ( 543Ki) | 0 & | +-------+-------------+ | total | 39 ( 723Ki) | I wish you all a freer, healthier, and more peaceful 2025.