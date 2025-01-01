LineageOS 22.1 released

This year, we’re running way ahead of schedule, thanks to a boost in contributors, reinvigorated passion of others, and the new project leads joining the fold.

We’ve been hard at work since Android 15’s release in September, adapting our unique features to this new version of Android. Android 15 introduced several complex changes under the hood, but due to our previous efforts adapting to Google’s UI-centric adjustments in Android 12 through 14, we were able to rebase onto Android 15’s code-base faster than anticipated.

Additionally, this is far-and-away the easiest bringup cycle from a device perspective we have seen in years. This means that many more devices are ready on day one that we’d typically expect to have up this early in the cycle!

Last, but not least, we even had enough time and resources to introduce not one, but two new exciting apps! The first one, Twelve, will replace our aging music app, while the other one, Camelot, will let you view PDF files.

