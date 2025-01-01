LineageOS 22.1 released

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

NanoKVM-USB: 4K HDMI Loopback, USB 3.0, and Integrated Keyboard/Mouse Control

This month, Sipeed unveiled the NanoKVM-USB, described as a compact and low-cost device designed to simplify the operation and management of multiple systems.

Radxa Orion O6 AI Board with Up to 64GB RAM, Dual 5GbE Ports and PCIe Gen4 Expansion

The Radxa Orion O6 is a Mini ITX motherboard designed for AI computing and multimedia applications. Powered by the Cix CD8180 System-on-Chip, it combines powerful performance with a compact form factor for a variety of demanding use cases.

01Studio CanMV K230 Python Powered AI Development Board with RISC V Edge Computing

The distributor Youyeetoo recently highlighted the 01Studio CanMV K230 AI development board, built on Canaan’s K230 chip. This board includes features such as neural network acceleration, flexible camera interfaces, 4K video support, and onboard Wi-Fi connectivity.

Tor Project blog

2024: Year in Review

All of this was made possible with the continued support of our community and users. Together we can build a stronger, more resilient future for digital rights. 

9to5Linux

Fedora-Based Nobara 41 Gaming Distro Switches to Open-Source NVIDIA Driver

Based on Fedora Linux 41, the Nobara 41 release switches to the open-source NVIDIA graphics driver by default, along with a cuda-devel option for additional CUDA package support, as well as the latest stable Vulkan drivers by default to improve support for some Vulkan games, and ships mesa-libgallium-freeworld compiled with x264/x265 codecs to improve screen recording.

PeaZip 10.2 Open-Source Archive Manager Released with Qt 6 Package for Linux

Coming almost two months after PeaZip 10.1, the PeaZip 10.2 release adds GUI support for changing Brotli -q 11 and Zstd –ultra -22 compression levels, as well as support for manually deleting input files and folders at the end of tasks from the Options tab in the task progress dialog.

KDE Plasma 6.2.5 Released as the Last Update in the Series with More Bug Fixes

Coming a little over a month after KDE Plasma 6.2.4, the KDE Plasma 6.2.5 release is strictly a bugfix one addressing a System Settings crash that occurred when plugging in a mouse while viewing the Mouse page, one of the most common recent Powerdevil crashes, and a nasty bug that could cause the lock screen to be all black when using the X11 session.

Debian 13 “Trixie” Installer Alpha Released with Linux 6.12 LTS, RISCV64 Support

While work on the Debian Trixie series kicked off a few months ago, there wasn’t an official installer available until now. The first alpha version of the Debian 13 Installer is finally here for early adopters and Linux/Debian enthusiasts who want a taste of the new features and improvements.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 29th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback. I also want to wish you all a Happy New Year and an amazing 2025!

news

LineageOS 22.1 released

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 01, 2025

LineageOS

This year, we’re running way ahead of schedule, thanks to a boost in contributors, reinvigorated passion of others, and the new project leads joining the fold.

We’ve been hard at work since Android 15’s release in September, adapting our unique features to this new version of Android. Android 15 introduced several complex changes under the hood, but due to our previous efforts adapting to Google’s UI-centric adjustments in Android 12 through 14, we were able to rebase onto Android 15’s code-base faster than anticipated.

Additionally, this is far-and-away the easiest bringup cycle from a device perspective we have seen in years. This means that many more devices are ready on day one that we’d typically expect to have up this early in the cycle!

Last, but not least, we even had enough time and resources to introduce not one, but two new exciting apps! The first one, Twelve, will replace our aging music app, while the other one, Camelot, will let you view PDF files.

Read on LWN: LineageOS 22.1 released

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

PeaZip 10.2 Open-Source Archive Manager Released with Qt 6 Package for Linux
PeaZip 10.2 is out today as a new update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform file compression and encryption software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
KDE Plasma 6.2.5 Released as the Last Update in the Series with More Bug Fixes
Today, the KDE Project released KDE Plasma 6.2.5 as the fifth and last update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.2 desktop environment series with more bug fixes.
We've Thrived Another Day (and Year) [original]
Happy new year, everybody!
Debian 13 “Trixie” Installer Alpha Released with Linux 6.12 LTS, RISCV64 Support
The Debian Project released today the first alpha version of the installer for the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system series, due for release next year.
 
LineageOS 22.1 released
been hard at work since Android 15’s release in September
Pre-Alpha Version of Pidgin 3.0 Released
Pidgin 3.0 Experimental 1 instant messaging apps land with GTK 4 and Adwaita support
Fedora-Based Nobara 41 Gaming Distro Switches to Open-Source NVIDIA Driver
The Nobar Project released today Nobara 41 as the latest version of this Fedora-based Linux distribution for gamers that features unique, in-house tools and lots of performance improvements.
Using Hugo with Kate
My song & dance when I want to edit my website is a bit inefficient
Anticipating GIMP 3.0: Non-Destructive Editing, Proper CMYK - The New Stack
If GIMP 3.0 only came with one new feature, non-destructive editing would be the feature I’d want
Android Leftovers
Polestar knows you like Android so much, it's putting Android Auto in your Android Automotive
10 Cool Changes Ubuntu Received in 2024
As another year transitions from present to past, I want1 to recap the notable new features, changes, updates and innovations Ubuntu saw over the past 12 months
Why 2025 Will Not Be The Year Of Linux On The Desktop
One of the longest running jokes in our sphere is that the coming year will finally be the year of “Linux on the Desktop.”
Best Free and Open Source Software
Best Free and Open Source Software: November and December 2024 Updates
Accessible-Coconut – Linux distro dedicated to
Accessible-Coconut (AC) is a community driven Linux distribution which is completely accessible for persons with visual impairments
FSF: "Free software is powerful because of you," says the chief, and "board members in 2024" on "achievements the FSF board has received this year"
latest from FSF
today's howtos
first one for the year
BSD: PF, DragonFly, and OpenBSD
Some BSD news
Security Leftovers, Especially Windows TCO
Windows TCO in US government
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
today's leftovers
Programming and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
FOSS and coding picks
Security Leftovers
Security picks
Colliding with the SHA prefix of Linux's initial Git commit
by Kees Cook
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, GNU Boot, Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
hardware picks
Applications: BlepFX crunchrr, Kando, gg, and "Default Apps"
4 new articles
today's howtos
a handful of howtos
MNT Reform Next Laptop Features Modular Design and Open Hardware
The laptop ships with Debian GNU/Linux and comes with comprehensive documentation
Mozilla and Firefox Going in the Wrong Direction
Chasing hype and worse
GNU Artanis Development and News
new from GNU Artanis
Linux Magazine's Latest Issue (December)
partly paywalled
Open Hardware/Modding: NVIDIA Jetson and RISC-V
Hardware leftovers
Tor, Microsoft, and Openwashing PR Stunt
today's leftovers
Upscayl: An Open-Source Image Upscaling Tool for Linux
there’s a powerful tool available to solve this problem
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Android Leftovers
Polestar 2 is Adding Wired Android Auto Support, One of the “Most Requested Features”
Windows TCO and Security Leftovers
Lots of Windows TCO
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Why I Prefer a Tiling Window Manager on Linux
Do you shake your head whenever you see someone extoll the virtues of a tiling window manager
Bluestar Linux is back with update 6.12.7: Firefox 133, LibreOffice 24, the 6.12 kernel, and more
Arch-based German distro Bluestar Linux is back with multiple package updates on top of a new kernel
Kdenlive new year preview
One of the much requested feature for Kdenlive was a modern background removal tool
Best Free and Open Source Software
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
6 reasons why Google should switch Chromebooks from Android to Linux
By now, you've probably heard that Google plans to migrate Chromebooks to Android
The latest MX Linux turns Xfce into a desktop anyone can use
If you're looking for a Linux distribution with a user-friendly desktop that's also very highly customizable
Radxa Orion O6 AI Board with Up to 64GB RAM, Dual 5GbE Ports and PCIe Gen4 Expansion
The Orion O6 is compatible with Debian and Ubuntu Linux distributions and supports full UEFI via EDKII
The 4 most Windows-like Linux distros to try because change is hard
If you want to keep your machine running smoothly and feeling familiar, check out these Linux distros
If you're ready for something different, I recommend this Linux distro to newbies and experts alike
OpenMandriva is a sensible operating system that's not based on the top four most popular Linux distros, but just as easy to use
Release of Ghostty 1.0
Ghostty 1.0 is out
GNOME’s New Image Viewer Adds Image Editing Features
Loupe (aka Image Viewer) is GNOME’s modern successor to the venerable Eye of GNOME has picked up its first batch of image editing features
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
KDE, Operating Systems, and More
today's leftovers
Open Hardware, PineTimes, and More
Some hardware news picks
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Conferences/Education: FOSDEM 2025 and 2025 Perl and Raku Conference
a pair of events
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, LINUX Unplugged, Open Source Security Podcast
3 new episodes
today's leftovers
a mix of FOSS and GNU/Linux
EasyOS 6.5.3
new EasyOS release/s
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 29th, 2024
The 220th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 29th, 2024.
Android Leftovers
More evidence shows Samsung could finally adopt this ancient Android Nougat feature
Chimera Linux Hits Beta, It’s More than Exciting
Chimera Linux enters beta! It's a non-GNU, rolling release, systemd-free distro that embraces FreeBSD's essence and the KISS philosophy
Amarok 3.2 “Punkadiddle” Music Player Officially Released, Now Ported to Qt 6
Today, the Amarok development team released Amarok 3.2, the latest stable version of this open-source music player app featuring new features and other changes.
Why Arch Isn't My Daily Driver, but I Use It Anyway
Arch Linux has built up a fanbase of dedicated Linux users who use it as their main distro
EndeavourOS Neo Provides a Stylish Route to Arch Linux
Endeavor OS is a beautiful desktop operating system, and anyone who wants to get a (an easier) taste of Arch Linux, this is a great option
8 Ubuntu Tips and Tricks for First-Time Users
When I’m asked to recommend a Linux distribution for beginners, I always suggest Ubuntu
Best Free and Open Source Software
All the software featured here is published under an open source license
PakOS – Debian-based Linux distribution from Pakistan
PakOS is a Debian-based Linux distribution which aims to be frugal with system resources
Command Line Email With Mutt: Manage Your Inbox in the Terminal
Mutt is a text-based email client known for speed and customization, with support for features like PGP and message threading.
Linux 6.13-rc5
"It's been another week, but I'm happy to report that clearly most people actually seem to have been enjoying the holidays, because rc5 is tiny"
OpenMediaVault 7.4.17 Released
New update available
LinDoz 2025 is Live
MakuluLinux
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles