Last week the 'Linux' Foundation Europe and OpenSSF teams held a workshop focused on the implications of the recently published Regulation (EU) 2024/2847, commonly known as the Cyber Resilience Act or CRA. The 2024 Stewards and Manufacturers Workshop in Amsterdam was a highly successful event where members from across the 'Linux' Foundation, other upstream open source foundations, community experts, and government officials came together to get a common understanding of the obligations of both Manufacturers and Stewards, and how each group needs to collaborate together as the legislation starts to go into effect over the next three years.