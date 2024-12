CapyPDF 0.14 is out

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 25, 2024



I have just released version 0.14 of CapyPDF. This release has a ton of new functionality. So much, in fact, that I don't even remember them all. The reason for this is that it is actually starting to see real world usage, specifically as the new color managed PDF exporter for Inkscape. It has required a lot of refactoring work in the color code of Inkscape proper. This work has been done mostly by Doctormo, who has several videos on the issue.

