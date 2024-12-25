BSD: zpool, OPNsense, and Emulating *BSD on ARM
-
Dan Langille ☛ zpool replace
Yesterday, I added a new drive into the system. Today, I will replace the failing drive with that one.
-
Sheridan Computers ☛ Tailscale Sheridan Computers Enhances OPNsense with Native Tailscale Plugin
OPNsense, a powerful open-source firewall and routing platform, has long been a popular choice for businesses and home users alike due to its versatility, security features, and active community support. With its latest release, OPNsense 24.7.11, users can now enjoy native support for Tailscale through a dedicated plugin, marking a significant step forward for the platform.
In this blog post, we'll explore what OPNsense and Tailscale are, and why the integration of Tailscale directly into OPNsense via a plugin is such a big deal.
-
Benny Siegert ☛ Emulating *BSD on ARM, Part 3: OpenBSD
This is part 3 of my blog post series about emulating BSD operating systems for 32-bit ARM with QEMU. Buckle up, today we will need to do an actual OS installation!
In OpenBSD/armv7, the miniroot image is an installer, so we also need a new empty drive image to install to. I recommend the qcow2 format, since it consumes only the space that is actually occupied. The 10G image created below is only 192 kilobytes initially. Here is how you create the root image: [...]