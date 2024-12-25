BSD: zpool, OPNsense, and Emulating *BSD on ARM

OPNsense, a powerful open-source firewall and routing platform, has long been a popular choice for businesses and home users alike due to its versatility, security features, and active community support. With its latest release, OPNsense 24.7.11, users can now enjoy native support for Tailscale through a dedicated plugin, marking a significant step forward for the platform.

In this blog post, we'll explore what OPNsense and Tailscale are, and why the integration of Tailscale directly into OPNsense via a plugin is such a big deal.