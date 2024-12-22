Programming and Hardware Development

Tux Machines

Progress and Future Plans for Upstream Support of Rockchip RK3588

As 2024 concludes, the Rockchip RK3588 platform has seen substantial progress in upstream support. Collabora’s latest announcement highlights advancements in kernel integration, hardware enablement, and foundational software, driven by the open-source community.

$6.80 LILYGO T7-C6 Board Leverages RISC-V Single-Core Processor & 4MB Integrated Flash Memory

The LILYGO T7-C6 is a compact development board built around the ESP32-C6-MINI-1 module, offering versatile features designed for IoT and wireless communication applications. The board is available with either an onboard PCB antenna or an external antenna and supports modern wireless protocols, including 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5 (LE), and IEEE 802.15.4.

9to5Linux

Darktable 5.0 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

Darktable 5.0 brings major UI/UX improvements like camera-specific styles for more than 500 camera models to more closely approximate the out-of-camera JPEG rendition, an optional splash screen showing startup progress, a high-contrast theme with bright white text on a dark gray background, more new-user hints on an empty Lighttable, and a global preference to swap the left and right side panels in the darkroom view.

CachyOS Now Uses AutoFDO Kernel as Default Across All Supported Architectures

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, the CachyOS release for December 2024 enables AutoFDO (Automatic Feedback-Directed Optimization) for the default linux-cachyos kernel on all supported architectures for a slight performance boost.

Debian-Based Grml 2024.12 Linux Distro Is Out with Support for 64-Bit ARM CPUs

Based on the software repositories of the upcoming Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series (a.k.a. Debian Testing) and powered by Linux kernel 6.11, the Grml 2024.12 (codename “Adventgrenze“) release is here to introduce support for 64-bit ARM AArch64 (ARM64) architectures, UEFI 32-bit boot to support 64-bit PCs with 32-bit firmware, and a new Grml flavour naming schema.

DXVK 2.5.2 Improves Support for Alpha Protocol, Borderlands 2, and Other Games

DXVK 2.5.2 is here to add an implementation of D3D9 shader validation interfaces, which is needed for The Void and several other D3D9 games, add support for VK_FORMAT_A8_UNORM to fix warnings in various games, as well as rendering issues in TopSpin 2K25, and optimize the behavior of disabled clip planes for D3D9 games.

Dec 22, 2024

Darktable 5.0 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
Darktable 5.0 open-source raw image editor has been released today as a major update introducing new features, improvements, and enhanced camera support.
2024 Was a Good Year for GNU/Linux and ChromeOS in Malaysia [original]
Microsoft's cash cow, Windows, seems to be dying
Android 14 Breaks Phone as a Key for Some Cars
Android 16 may promote this Google app to a core app that cannot be uninstalled
Kali Linux 2024.4 Released with Linux Kernel 6.11, GNOME 47, and New Hacking Tools
Offensive Security announced today the release and general availability of Kali Linux 2024.4 as the latest stable ISO snapshot of this Debian-based rolling release distro for ethical hacking and penetration testing.
Google Keep making users ‘reload’ notes, rounds corners on Android
