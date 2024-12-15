How to Run Any Program from Any Linux Distro with Distrobox - Make Tech Easier

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 15, 2024



Distrobox is a simple CLI tool that can boot up any Linux distro inside your computer. Unlike VirtualBox, Distrobox creates “overlays” that allow you to run any program from different Linux distros on top of your current system. Here, let’s check out what makes Distrobox tick and how you can install and use it.

[...]

The biggest selling point of Distrobox is that it runs guests on top of the host instead of using an isolated instance. Compared to a traditional VM, this allows you to seamlessly access your host’s home directory, its external devices, and even its display server.

