today's howtos
-
Linux Journal ☛ Mastering OpenSSH for Remote Access on Debian Like a Pro
Remote access is a cornerstone of modern IT infrastructure, enabling administrators and users to manage systems, applications, and data from virtually anywhere. However, with great power comes great responsibility—ensuring that remote access remains secure is paramount. This is where OpenSSH steps in, providing robust, encrypted communication for secure remote management. In this article, we’ll explore the depths of configuring and optimizing OpenSSH for secure remote access on Debian, one of the most stable and reliable GNU/Linux distributions.
-
Linux Journal ☛ Unlocking the Full Potential of Linux's Most Versatile Search Tool
The
grepcommand, short for "global regular expression print," is one of the most powerful and frequently used tools in Unix and GNU/Linux environments. From sifting through log files to finding patterns in text,
grepis a Swiss Army knife for system administrators, developers, and data analysts alike. However, many users limit themselves to its basic functionality, unaware of the myriad options that can make it even more effective. In this article, we will delve into the wide range of
grepoptions and demonstrate how to leverage them to handle complex search tasks efficiently.
-
Medium ☛ Provisioning Servers with Ansible: A Real-Time Example
When I started learning Ansible, the YAML syntax felt daunting. But as I practiced, I realized it’s just a way to write instructions for servers. With the right mindset, you’ll see that each task in Ansible is like speaking to a server in a structured, logical language. Let’s walk through a playbook and break it down together, step by step.
-
TechRepublic ☛ How to Create Users and Groups in Linux from the Command Line
Here's a quick guide to adding users and groups, and then how to add users to groups, all from the command line on the Linux platform.
If you administer a Linux server, you likely will have to create users and groups. You will be limited in a few crucial ways without knowing how to create users. First off, new users cannot be added to a system. Second, you might have to create a user to install a piece of software. As for groups, beyond having to create groups for the successful installation of certain software, this is a great way to control user permissions for directories.