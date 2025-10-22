news
The end of Windows 10 has been a boon for one particular Linux distro - and I'm not surprised
Support for Windows 10 ended just a few days ago, which means those users without a PC supported by Windows 11 are at a crossroads. There are a few options, including switching entirely to either MacOS or Linux. With MacOS, there's the added cost of purchasing a new computer. Should those users decide that they don't want to shell out the money for new hardware, Linux is the only other choice.
One distribution, Zorin OS, decided to take advantage of the end of Windows 10 support by releasing its biggest upgrade to date, Zorin OS 18. It did so on the same day Windows 10 support ended.
