Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications: GNU/Linux on Gadgets and GNU/Linux Inside Android

Google is enabling GPU-accelerated rendering for Linux applications within its Android Terminal app, a feature currently exclusive to the Pixel 10. This enhancement, part of Android 16 QPR2, uses Gfxstream technology to improve graphical performance.

The development follows the March introduction of the Linux Terminal app for the Android operating system. In its initial release, the application was designed to use virtualization technology, which allowed it to run full-fledged Linux environments on Android hardware. Support at launch, however, was limited strictly to command-line programs, precluding the use of applications that required a graphical user interface. Google is now addressing this limitation in the forthcoming Android 16 QPR2 update, which will expand the app’s capabilities to include graphical desktop Linux programs.