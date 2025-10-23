Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications: GNU/Linux on Gadgets and GNU/Linux Inside Android

news
GNU/Linux on Tolino Tab 8
Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (42/2025): Mobian Trixie
Pixel 10 exclusive: GPU-powered Linux apps come to Android 16 QPR2
Google is enabling GPU-accelerated rendering for Linux applications within its Android Terminal app, a feature currently exclusive to the Pixel 10. This enhancement, part of Android 16 QPR2, uses Gfxstream technology to improve graphical performance.
The development follows the March introduction of the Linux Terminal app for the Android operating system. In its initial release, the application was designed to use virtualization technology, which allowed it to run full-fledged Linux environments on Android hardware. Support at launch, however, was limited strictly to command-line programs, precluding the use of applications that required a graphical user interface. Google is now addressing this limitation in the forthcoming Android 16 QPR2 update, which will expand the app’s capabilities to include graphical desktop Linux programs.
DeepSeaGem Technologies India ☛ Google fixes Pixel bootloops, boosts Linux support, brings Pixel 8 to its refurb store, & more
Google is pushing out Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3.1, a small but important patch for Pixel devices that were hit by bootloop issues following last week’s Beta 3 release. The earlier update had introduced a bug that caused phones to fail to boot if the “Enable desktop experience features” option was active in Developer Options.
The patch is minimal at just 2.64MB on devices like the Pixel 9a, but crucial. It ensures those affected can recover without having to downgrade or perform a factory reset. Google’s instructions for users who ended up in a bootloop include letting the system automatically revert to Beta 2, sideloading the OTA if ADB debugging was enabled, or wiping data from Recovery mode.
