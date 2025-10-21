news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Web Browsers
Events
Unicorn Media ☛ All Things Open Has More in Store for 2025, Including an Added Measure of AI
The ATO 2025 conference may be in the books, but the organization has more events planned before year’s end—and new events are already on its 2026 dance card.>
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Sean Conner ☛ The fix wasn't easy, or C precedence bites
For the past decade now, I've done a Christmas release for mod_blog (only missing the years 2019 and 2023), just beacuse. I was poking around the codebase looking for changes I could make for Christmas this year, and well, I got a bit impatient and have just now released a version in time for Halloween. And it's scary—I'm removing features!
Jim Nielsen ☛ Write Code That Runs in the Browser, or Write Code the Browser Runs
Hence the title: you can write code that will run in the browser, or you can write code that calls the browser to run.
Servo (Linux Foundation) ☛ The Servo Blog: Servo 0.0.1 Release
Today, the Servo team has released new versions of the
servoshellbinaries for all our supported platforms, tagged v0.0.1. These binaries are essentially the same nightly builds that were already available from the download page with additional manual testing, now tagging them explicitly as releases for future reference.
We plan to publish such a tagged release every month. For now, we are adopting a simple release process where we will use a recent nightly build and perform additional manual testing to identify issues and regressions before tagging and publishing the binaries.
