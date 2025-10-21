news
Games: EdenSpark, Coal LLC, and More
Gaijin Entertainment announced EdenSpark, an open source "AI-assisted" platform for making games | GamingOnLinux
EdenSpark seemed like a pretty exciting announcement for game developers and the open source community, until you read about the AI generation involved.
Coal LLC has annoyingly absorbed my entire attention | GamingOnLinux
It doesn't look like much with some of the simplest pixel art around but Coal LLC is a like a black hole that freezes your life when you hit play.
Made in the spirit of Day of the Tentacle and Sam - Max, adventure game Splittown released recently | GamingOnLinux
One missed here on GamingOnLinux from earlier in the month, the classic comedy point and click adventure game Splittown had a full complete release. And it comes with Native Linux support, along with being optimized for the Steam Deck too. Recently Valve put it back through verification and swapped it over to the Native version from Proton.
Get some lovely chilled games in the Momcore: Games For a Busy Life Humble Bundle | GamingOnLinux
I'll admit that this is the first time I've heard of Momcore but the Momcore: Games For a Busy Life Humble Bundle does have some sweet games in it. And as usual for GamingOnLinux readers, we'll make it easy for you to see the compatibility to expect below the cut.
Making retro DOS gaming simple - the standalone DOSBox Pure Unleashed is out now | GamingOnLinux
DOSBox Pure Unleashed is a standalone fork of the classic DOSBox to run DOS games on modern systems, based on the libretro core. Giving you an all-in-one fully featured way to easily play the classics on modern Linux, macOS and Windows.
GE-Proton 10-21 brings fixes for Blue Protocol, Black Desert, Battle.net, Ubisoft Connect | GamingOnLinux
Looks like we'll be able to play Blue Protocol: Star Resonance again, with the release of GE-Proton 10-21 out now with some essential fixes.
Nexus Mods app adds new context menus, Stardew Valley FOMOD support, and work towards Bethesda games | GamingOnLinux
I'm getting more excited about the open source cross-platform Nexus Mods app, especially as we're getting closer to Bethesda games support. Going to be really great when it's more ready since this has Native Linux / SteamOS support, finally a good proper fully featured mod manager for Linux integrated with the biggest modding site around.
Atelier Ryza, Atelier Ryza 2 and Atelier Ryza 3 DX release November 13 and all Steam Deck Verified | GamingOnLinux
From KOEI TECMO, the newer Atelier Ryza DX series is coming to Steam on November 13th and as of today all three of them have been rated Steam Deck Verified.