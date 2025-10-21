news
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
-
Hacker News ☛ F5 Breach Exposes BIG-IP Source Code — Nation-State Hackers Behind Massive Intrusion
U.S. cybersecurity company F5 on Wednesday disclosed that unidentified threat actors broke into its systems and stole files containing some of BIG-IP's source code and information related to undisclosed vulnerabilities in the product.
It attributed the activity to a "highly sophisticated nation-state threat actor," adding the adversary maintained long-term, persistent access to its network. The company said it learned of the breach on August 9, 2025, per a Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). F5 said it delayed the public disclosure at the request of the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ).
-
Hacker News ☛ Weekly Recap: F5 Breached, Linux Rootkits, Pixnapping Attack, EtherHiding & More
It's easy to think your defenses are solid — until you realize attackers have been inside them the whole time. The latest incidents show that long-term, silent breaches are becoming the norm. The best defense now isn't just patching fast, but watching smarter and staying alert for what you don't expect.
-
Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets
-
IT Wire ☛ iTWire - How ransomware economics drives the global cybercrime industry
Cybercrime has matured into a highly structured global economy, rivalling legitimate industries in sophistication and profitability. The World Economic Forum projects that cybercrime will cost the global economy $10.5 trillion in 2025, effectively making it one of the largest economies in the world.[1] Ransomware is a key growth driver which has transformed from opportunistic disruption into a calculated financial model to maximise return on investment (ROI) for cybercriminals.
-
The Register UK ☛ Microsoft kills 9.9-rated ASP.NET Core bug – 'our highest ever' score
Microsoft has patched an ASP.NET Core vulnerability with a CVSS score of 9.9, which security program manager Barry Dorrans said was "our highest ever." The flaw is in the Kestrel web server component and enables security bypass.
The issue, called request smuggling, enables an extra request to be hidden inside another one, including cases where the first request does not require authentication, but the smuggled one normally would.
-