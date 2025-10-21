Security Leftovers and Windows TCO

U.S. cybersecurity company F5 on Wednesday disclosed that unidentified threat actors broke into its systems and stole files containing some of BIG-IP's source code and information related to undisclosed vulnerabilities in the product.

It attributed the activity to a "highly sophisticated nation-state threat actor," adding the adversary maintained long-term, persistent access to its network. The company said it learned of the breach on August 9, 2025, per a Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). F5 said it delayed the public disclosure at the request of the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ).